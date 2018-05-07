Amplify Named SIIA Education Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best Science Instructional Solution and Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

Amplify Science is a breakthrough K–8 curriculum designed from the ground up for the Next Generation Science Standards by the curriculum experts at University of California, Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science. In each Amplify Science unit, students inhabit the role of a scientist or engineer to investigate a real-world problem, providing them with relevant, 21st-century contexts through which to investigate scientific phenomena.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Amplify Science was honored as one of 152 finalists across the 39 education technology categories.

"We are honored that Amplify Science has been recognized as a CODiE Award finalist for the strength of our K-8 science program and for our use of technology in science education. The CODiE judges are experts in education and technology, so this recognition is very meaningful and deeply appreciated," said Steven Zavari, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Science at Amplify.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2018 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs." said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Celebration at the SIIA Annual Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco on June 13.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

About Amplify

A pioneer in K-12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of all their students. Today, Amplify serves more than three million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

Amplify Communications Contact: Claire Bradach, 781.492.4142, cbradach@amplify.com

SIIA Communications Contact: Benjamin Price, 703.909.4034, bprice@siia.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplify-named-siia-education-technology-codie-award-finalist-for-best-science-instructional-solution-and-best-emerging-instructional-technology-solution-300643239.html

SOURCE Amplify

Related Links

https://www.amplify.com

