Amplify Publishing Presents "Prepare for Impact": A Game-Changing Sales & Leadership Book by Ryan and Chad Estis

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of "Prepare for Impact:  Driving Growth & Serving Others Through The Principles Of Human-Centered Leadership" a new book by sales and leadership experts, Ryan and Chad Estis.

"Prepare for Impact" unpacks the playbook the Estis brothers used to succeed, first by using 30 simple steps to achieve ambitious sales goals and then by following nine tactics that answer the question of how leaders can show up for their teams, help them achieve their potential, and find fulfillment at work and in life.

"Prepare for Impact: Driving Growth and Serving Others through the Principles of Human-Centered Leadership" is available now. Learn more about Ryan and Chad Estis at www.prepareforimpactbook.com.
Ryan Estis is a globally recognized sales and leadership expert, keynote speaker, and co-founder of ImpactEleven, a hyper-growth startup community of thought leaders. A former Fortune 500 Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan has spent his career in the trenches, leading high-performance teams and building a client roster of category-leading brands.

Chad Estis serves as the Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium and Executive Vice President for Legends, a global premium experiences company that specializes in delivering holistic solutions for sports and entertainment organizations and venues.

Praise for "Prepare for Impact" has been pouring in from industry leaders and influencers. Ginni Rometty, Former Chairman, President, and CEO of IBM, Co-Chair at OneTen, and author of Good Power comments "A compelling read and proof that you can effectively manage the dynamic tension between growth and humanity!" Jesse Itzler, entrepreneur and founder of Living With A Seal, describes it as "an entertaining read full of practical sales and leadership insight that can help you win."

"Prepare for Impact" is available for purchase starting January 16, 2024. To order your copy and find out more information about the book, including a press kit and additional resources, please visit www.prepareforimpactbook.com.

