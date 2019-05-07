Amplify Science Named SIIA Education Technology 2019 CODiE Award Finalist for Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify , a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today announced that Amplify Science has been named a 2019 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution category. Award finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK–20 sector.

Amplify Science is a breakthrough K–8 curriculum designed from the ground up for the Next Generation Science Standards by the curriculum experts at the University of California, Berkeley's Lawrence Hall of Science. In each Amplify Science unit, students inhabit the role of a scientist or engineer to investigate a real-world problem, using relevant, 21st-century contexts to investigate scientific phenomena. Educators who adopt Amplify Science receive a comprehensive curriculum that includes literacy-rich activities, hands-on investigations, digital simulations, embedded assessments, and robust teacher supports.

"We are honored that SIIA recognized the strength of Amplify Science and named us as a finalist in the CODiE awards," said Steven Zavari, senior vice president and general manager, science curriculum, at Amplify. "We are excited to share this news about our innovative program with educators across the country."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have recognized product excellence for more than 30 years. The awards have 76 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Amplify Science was honored as one of 139 finalists across the 32 education technology categories.

"The 2019 CODIE Award finalists represent the finest in innovation and creativity in educational technology," said President Jeff Joseph at SIIA. "These breakthrough products are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to diverse student and educator needs."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Winners will be announced during a CODiE Award Celebration at the Ed Tech Industry Conference & CODiE Awards in San Francisco on June 11.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Finalists

