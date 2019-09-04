Amplify Your Ink: Funhouse Tattoo Shop partners with Skin Motion to bring augmented reality tattoos to San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funhouse Tattoo, an award-winning tattoo shop in San Diego, is proud to announce their partnership with Skin Motion, an augmented reality app that generates real-time audio playback from a tattoo with a system it calls Soundwave tattoos . This dynamic form of body art compliments the already diverse range of styles offered at Funhouse Tattoo by their team of veteran tattoo artists. Since Soundwave tattoos began in 2017, only a select number of tattoo shops have become certified Soundwave-approved making Funhouse Tattoo one of the exclusive shops in San Diego to offer them.

Funhouse Tattoo Shop partners with Skin Motion to bring Soundwave tattoos to San Diego

How it Works

Soundwave tattoos work by uploading an audio recording such as a beloved dog barking or a child's first words to the Skin Motion's website which it analyzes and turns into a waveform stencil. Similar to a QR code that can be scanned, the waveform stencil becomes the code in the tattoo. Once tattooed, the app is used to scan the tattoo for audio playback in real-time, anytime.

Funhouse Tattoo Owner, Seth Reynolds said, "The relationship between new technology and the ancient practice of body art innately speaks to us as creators and artists. Since Soundwave tattoos are both digital and analog, it allows our tattoo artists and clients alike to add another layer of meaning to their body art."

"Southern California's unique culture of art, music, and tattoos are what inspired the creation of Soundwave Tattoos and Funhouse Tattoo brings all of these things together to memorialize what we love most," says Skin Motion CEO, Nate Siggard. "Their expert artists and fun, welcoming atmosphere are what makes a great Soundwave Tattoo experience."

About Funhouse Tattoo

Funhouse Tattoo is an award-winning tattoo shop in San Diego that has been creating tattoos for nearly 20 years. The artists provide a wide range of styles for a personalized body art experience. As a staple shop in the community, Funhouse Tattoo was called to the set of The Hangover 2 as prop consultants, was a frequent destination for San Diego Chargers players, and features hundreds of 5-star reviews on Yelp and Google. The shop is open 7 days a week and offers free consultations and accepts walk-ins.

