Amplify's mCLASS Approved as Screener for K-2 Reading Difficulties in California

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today announced that its mCLASS® system has been approved by the California Reading Difficulties Risk Screener Selection Panel (RDRSSP) as one of only three recommended screeners for identifying K–2 students with reading difficulties in English and Spanish. Of the three, mCLASS is the only approved screener with a dual language report that compares Spanish and English assessment results and offers instructional guidance on transferable skills across languages.

mCLASS DIBELS® 8th Edition and mCLASS Lectura combine to create an all-in-one system of universal screening, dyslexia screening, progress monitoring, and instruction, grounded in the Science of Reading for grades K–6 in both English and Spanish. They are brief, easy-to-use measures and provide teachers with clear next steps for developing confident readers.

"We are thrilled that California has recognized the value of mCLASS in supporting educators in identifying and addressing students' literacy needs," said Melissa Ulan, executive vice president for literacy at Amplify. "Through direct observation of students and detailed reports, mCLASS helps teachers better understand student performance and develop strategies that meet them where they are, closing gaps and strengthening each student's foundational literacy skills."

The RDRSSP, which comprises literacy experts with extensive experience evaluating early literacy screening tools, praised the mCLASS program for:

Strong research foundation: mCLASS DIBELS 8th Edition and mCLASS Lectura were developed in partnership with the University of Oregon, a leading research institution in literacy assessment. Strong reliability and validity evidence shows that these assessments can effectively assess students in key skills linked to dyslexia and broader reading difficulty.





Cultural and linguistic responsiveness: The program effectively addresses the diverse dialects spoken by California students, including offering assessments in both English and Spanish, with the unique flexibility of allowing students to take the English test with a Spanish-speaking proctor.





Efficient and effective screening: The gating and discontinuation rules—the criteria within an assessment that determines when to stop administering more test items to a student—ensure that assessments are appropriately targeted, preventing unnecessary or prolonged testing.





The gating and discontinuation rules—the criteria within an assessment that determines when to stop administering more test items to a student—ensure that assessments are appropriately targeted, preventing unnecessary or prolonged testing. Actionable insights: mCLASS allows educators to interpret and act on data in real-time with instant instructional guidance based on screening and progress monitoring results. In just one click, teachers can access differentiated skill-based groups and targeted resources to better support their students.

With this approval, California school districts can begin reviewing mCLASS as their state-approved K–2 screener for use in the 2025-2026 school year.

