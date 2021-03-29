AmpliTech Group's Backlog Rises to $2.2 Million

AMPG Bookings Rise to $2.2 Million Tweet this

The Company is in the process of bolstering its management team and resources pursuant to its plan as outlined in the S-1 filing and recent $11 million capital raise in February. With the funds necessary to build and grow the company's disruptive technology base, it is well positioned to generate increased revenues from the rapidly emerging technology market sectors it is targeting.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

