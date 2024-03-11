Amplitude, Inc. Class Action: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Amplitude Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 15, 2024 - AMPL

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Amplitude, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of AMPL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: September 21, 2021 to February 16, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (a) Amplitude's land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; (b) the rapid acceleration in the Company's 2Q21 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the class period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace; and (c) as a result of (a)-(b) above, Amplitude's business, operations, financial results, and prospects were materially worse than represented to investors during the class period.

DEADLINE: April 15, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/amplitude-loss-submission-form/?id=70031&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AMPL during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 15, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

