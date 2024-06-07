Amplity Health Study Identifies Major Gaps in Biomarker Testing and Targeted Therapy Use In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States

Research presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting shows how the Amplity Health Insights™ Real-World Database enhances understanding of clinical decision-making

LANGHORNE, Pa., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Using point-of-care real-world data to analyze patterns, Amplity Health, a contract sales and medical outsourcing partner, found that biomarker testing for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the United States is significantly underutilized. Presented on June 3 at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, "Biomarker Testing and Targeted Therapy Use Among Patients With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States: An Analysis Using a Physician Notes Real-World Database," highlights critical gaps in testing practices and underscores the need for improved diagnostic strategies.

Melanie Jardim, PhD, an Amplity Health executive and principal investigator of the study, shares “Biomarker Testing and Targeted Therapy Use Among Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in the United States: An Analysis Using a Physician Notes Real-World Database,” at #ASCO24.

By using natural language processing to examine more than 70 million records, this study showed that:

A total of 61,018 patients were identified in the Amplity Health Insights ™ Database as having been diagnosed with NSCLC from October 2003 through November 2023

™ Database as having been diagnosed with NSCLC from through Of the patients identified in the database as having NSCLC, only 13.4% were recorded as being biomarker tested

Of the 6,387 patients with a mutation identified, only approximately 36% received an indicated treatment

"Our data further suggest that even when biomarker testing is conducted, and actionable mutations are confirmed, many patients may not be receiving an appropriate targeted therapy," says Melanie Jardim, PhD, an Amplity Health executive and principal investigator of the study.

"When working with healthcare providers and clients, Amplity's goal is to help remove barriers and address social determinants related to biomarker testing and treatment, ultimately enhancing outcomes across all populations," adds Chris Baker, CEO of Amplity Health.

Insights, Amplity's proprietary real-world qualitative database, analyzes over 70 million electronic medical records and effectively uncovers gaps in care. By leveraging data from community settings, combined with ethnicity and SDOH variables, Insights can be used to identify and address social inequities in healthcare. This enables pharmaceutical organizations to better align their strategies to ensure inclusive treatment and access for all patients.

About Amplity Insights

Amplity Insights is Amplity Health's proprietary data offering, which provides solutions to clients' most elusive data challenges. By illuminating WHY healthcare practitioners make treatment decisions, our data solutions assist health economics and outcomes research, commercial, clinical, and data analytics teams in biopharma to rapidly move from hypothesis to impact. The mission of Amplity Insights is to maximize the utility of unstructured data by creating easy-to-use, state-of-the-art products and tools to empower leaders to serve patients better.

This includes an unparalleled database, the Xplore platform, and the AI-driven search tool, AskX. By applying modern data-science techniques to unstructured medical transcription records generated from healthcare provider-patient encounters, Amplity Insights can focus on refining the data necessary to tell the complete story of the patient's journey.

About Amplity Health

Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams; clinical and medical capability development; companion diagnostic and precision medicine solutions; medical communications; expert engagement; learning solutions which include coaching and change management consulting; remote and field solutions for patients, payers, physicians; and strategic market access consulting.

