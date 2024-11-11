Amplity Health Unveils New Federal Health Journal

LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Veteran's Day, Amplity Health is proud to launch ImPACT Federal Health, a new digital and print publication dedicated to supporting Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) in removing barriers to care for military and Veterans Administration (VA) patients. The PACT Act, signed into law on March 5, 2024, expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

ImPACT Federal Health will provide best practices, discussion forums, and the latest clinical news to help physicians, pharmacists, nurse practioners, and physician assistants in federal healthcare overcome medical and commercial challenges to deliver best-in-class care to our nation's heroes and their families.

Each issue of ImPACT is available online daily and in print monthly. Exclusive online daily content will include FDA news, educational offerings, and live coverage from major medical conferences. Additionally, ImPACT Federal Health will emphasize content related to oncology management, infectious disease updates, mental health treatment, and the latest women's health research—conditions especially prominent for veterans.

"On this day when we honor our nation's military veterans, it's also important to acknowledge that many former members of the military face difficulties navigating VA healthcare, find benefit coverage confusing, and often have long wait times at VA facilities," said Chris Baker, CEO of Amplity. "ImPACT's goal is two-fold: first, to equip every member of a patient-aligned care team with the latest clinical information and treatment strategies to ensure exceptional healthcare for the brave heroes who have served our Country. Second, to help veterans and their family members make the best decisions for their care while fully utilizing the federal health system."

Working in tandem with two of Amplity's federal market strategy experts, retired Air Force Colonel David Bobb (pharmacist, attorney, and former Chief of Pharmacy Operations at the Defense Health Agency) and Jannet Carmichael (PharmD, and Former VISN 21 Pharmacy Executive and Data Warehouse Manager,) this publication and accompanying website are Amplity Health's flagship PACT-facing news resource. Other publications in our network that you may already be familiar with include the Journal of Hematology Oncology Pharmacy, Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship, Oncology Practice Management, The Oncology Nurse-APN/PA, The Oncology Pharmacist, and Conquer: the journey informed.

For more information, to subscribe, or to view the debut issue, visit www.impactfederalhealth.com.

About Amplity Health

Amplity Health is a global contract sales and medical organization proudly partnering with pharma and biotech companies to provide tailored outsourced programs and communications throughout their drug's life cycle.

We manage, coach, lead, and employ stakeholder-facing professionals around the world, many with advanced degrees, to make sure more of our customers' patients gain access to and benefit from lifesaving medicines.

