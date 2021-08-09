Amplity's Chief People Officer Named Delaware Valley Human Resources Person of the Year

LANGHORNE MANOR, Pa., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Becky O'Loughlin, Amplity's Chief People Officer, has been honored by The Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award. This event was developed in 2001 to celebrate the Human Resources industry and recognize those in the HR profession who exemplify outstanding achievement within the local human resources community.

"There are more than 1,000 talented medical and scientific professionals working in 30 countries at Amplity Health and not one of us is surprised to learn that Becky has been recognized as Person of the Year," stated Michael A. Griffith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amplity Health. "Starting even before her first official day with us two years ago, she has tirelessly and effectively elevated our talent brand and she consistently leads with professionalism, fairness and warmth. We are delighted to celebrate this well-deserved recognition!"

The Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Awards Annual Gala will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 to present Becky with her award and debut a video with statements of support from her colleagues around the globe.

The Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year Award is a joint effort between HR Association of Southern New Jersey, Chester County Human Resource Association, Delaware SHRM, Greater Valley Forge HR Association, Philadelphia SHRM, Tri-State HR Management Association chapters of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Becky was nominated amongst her peers before being interviewed by a panel of past award recipients. Awards are given in the following categories: HR Person of the Year with 1-500 employees, HR Person of the Year with 501-2,000 employees, HR Person of the Year with 2,001 or more employees, HR Consultant of the Year, and HR Rising Star of the Year. For more information, please visit https://www.hrpersonaward.org. Connect with the organization on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

The true partner to global healthcare companies, Amplity Health builds transformational solutions by challenging the boundaries of commercialization strategies to improve the lives of patients. Amplity has the expertise, infrastructure, and insights to help clients overcome any healthcare commercialization hurdle. Amplity's wide-ranging capabilities include clinical and medical outsourced teams, remote and field sales solutions, capabilities development, recruiting, operations, and consulting. Amplity's one-of-a-kind Insights database offers clients a detailed view into patient-provider interactions and provider treatment rationale not found through any other provider. With our combined data, brainpower, and experience, Amplity has what it takes to maximize commercialization efforts with demonstrated results.

Additional information can be found on the company's website: www.amplity.com. Connect with Amplity on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The Delaware Valley HR Person of the Year