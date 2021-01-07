AmpliVox Announces 2021 Declaration of Values; Recaps 20 Innovations from 2020

Superior quality products, most designed and build in the USA

Peerless customer service

Treating people with respect

Supporting worthy causes in our community and across the nation, including research and treatment of ocular melanoma, breast cancer awareness (AmpliVox Pink Podiums), American Red Cross, YMCA, and many others

Honoring the beliefs of others

"We're also proud to have continued our long record of product innovation, as demonstrated in our Top 20 for 2020. This coming year, we pledge to continue to uphold the highest standards in products, service, and community service, as we have done for nearly 70 years."

The 20 AmpliVox innovations from 2020 include a variety of portable PA systems, lecterns, and multimedia furniture, several of which have been recognized with industry awards:

Upgraded 96-channel wireless capability in the Titan Portable PA (SW800-96) and Digital Audio Travel Partner Plus PA (SW925-96);

New Maestro Adjustable Presentation Center W506A & SW506A;

New Falcon Patriot Lectern 3046 Series – SN3046 & ST3046;

New Chariot Lectern SN3004;

New RTA Economy Rack Cabinets – RC8002/RC1202;

New Acrylic Safety Shields for Lecterns – S0001, S0002, S0003, and S0004;

New Acrylic Table Top Tri-Fold Acrylic Safety Shield S0005;

New Acrylic Safety Shield for Hospitality, Meetings & Conferences – S0006;

New Mega Hailer Fitness & Aquatic Packages – SW6825, SW6826, SW6827 & SW6828 – honored with ASTORS Homeland Security Award;

Upgraded BeltBlaster PA with USB support – S206 & S207;

New Digital Signage Lectern – SV3097 & SV450 – honored as Sound & Video Contractor "Most Innovative Product";

New Lectern Accessories – S1453 USB Charging Dock, S1454 Qi Wireless Charging Pad, S1455 Pop-up Qi Wireless Charging/USB Charging Dock, and S1103 USB LED light;

New Home Office School Desk – W260;

Lecterns upgraded with 150 watt amplifier and 96-channel wireless receiver.

