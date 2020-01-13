AmpliVox CEO Matches Donations to Eye Tumor Research Foundation In Memory of Nancy Roth

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpliVox Sound Systems' CEO Don Roth has pledged to personally match the first $500 in donations made in the month of January, 2020 to the "Ocular Melanoma Research in Memory of Nancy Roth" GoFundMe fundraiser.

Nancy Roth lost her six-year battle with ocular melanoma on September 4, 2018. This disease, although rare, nonetheless impacts thousands of individuals and their families each year. Currently, it has no cure in its metastatic form. In memory of his wife, Don Roth has been raising funds to help support research and treatment of ocular melanoma.

"Nancy was my conscience and my guide and I miss her greatly," says Don Roth. "Yet I'm filled with love and gratitude for her and our many years together. If the money we raise can help even one person win the battle that Nancy lost, then it will have been well worth the effort."

Donations will go to the Eye Tumor Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization that not only provided tremendous counsel and care to Nancy during her battle, but is also devoted to learning more about eye cancers and tumors in an effort to win the struggle for life and sight. Donations can be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/etrf-nancy-roth. The funds will be used to support national research and local research in the Chicago area.

AmpliVox Sound Systems, a renowned manufacturer of high quality PA systems, lecterns and multimedia furniture, is headquartered in Northbrook, IL. To learn more about their products, visit Ampli.com.

SOURCE AmpliVox Sound Systems

Related Links

http://Ampli.com

