AmpliVox Rolls Out Adjustable ADA Compliant Workstation With Digital Height Control for Ergonomic Health

Ergonomic studies show that workers who sit throughout the day tend to suffer more fatigue and muscle strain. Standing for brief periods throughout the day can alleviate these problems. The AmpliVox Crescent Adjustable Workstation makes it easy to switch from sitting to standing and back to sitting with an intelligent digital control that can be programmed to remember height settings. It even has visual reminders for the worker to switch height positions periodically.

Crescent Digital Adjustable ADA Workstation has a large work surface and digital height control for sitting or standing

The SD5430 Crescent Workstation has a multitude of worker-friendly features:

Large, 54" x 30" work surface holds all your equipment and projects

Adjusts from 24" - 49" with intuitive electronic control paddle

Available downloadable app allows you to connect to control paddle and wirelessly program your desk height settings and unlock advanced control options

Electronic height adjust paddle enables smooth, double-tap height changes, has subtle visual reminders to change position, and has anti-collision feature to prevent colliding with chair or wheelchair

ADA compliant, allows full access for wheelchairs, and indented edge allows you to better access tabletop

Study 1.25" tabletop holds up to 325 lbs

Scratch- and impact- resistant laminate surface with durable vinyl edge banding makes it practical and easy to clean & sanitize

Intelligent "T" legs add stability to table, vs. standard "C" legs

Whisper-quiet motors, heavy lifting capacity, and stable frame with leveling guides

Meets ANSI/BIFMA Height Standard G1-2013

Conforms to ANSI/HFES 100 – 2007 Human Factors Engineering of Computer Workstation

Easy to assemble - takes just 15 minutes!

Ships flat

Six year limited warranty

"AmpliVox has been a leader in developing lecterns, multimedia and collaboration furniture that puts today's worker in full control and in full comfort," said Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. "The Crescent Digital Adjustable ADA Workstation is a state-of-the-art product that belongs in any office or home office setting."

