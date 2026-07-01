Amplix Deepens Technology Expense Management Practice with Acquisition of CORE Communications

NORWOOD, Mass., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, announced today its acquisition of CORE Communications LLC, a technology advisory and expense management firm. The transaction represents Amplix's fourteenth acquisition since forming the platform in 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Suffield, Connecticut, CORE Communications has built a reputation as a trusted advocate for organizations seeking to better manage and optimize their technology spend. With experience across markets including real estate and property management, senior living and care facilities, and non-profit organizations, CORE works closely with clients to understand their existing infrastructure, business requirements, and operational goals before identifying cost-effective solutions that deliver measurable savings and improved business outcomes. CORE's disciplined, ongoing optimization model complements Amplix's prior investments in technology expense management and enhances the company's ability to deliver data-driven advisory services across complex IT and communications environments.

"CORE Communications is a natural addition to Amplix's technology expense management practice. Their disciplined, ongoing optimization model and client-advocacy approach directly strengthen what we deliver," said Dan Gill, CEO of Amplix. "The CORE team has spent years earning the trust of their clients, and that commitment to client success reflects the same mission Amplix lives every day. Together, we can expand the value CORE Communications delivers to every organization they serve, with access to Amplix's broader platform."

"We have always believed that the best outcomes come from truly understanding a client's environment; their operations, their goals, and the decisions that shape their future," said Tammy Clark, Founder of CORE Communications. "Joining Amplix allows us to build on that commitment with greater resources, expanded expertise, and a broader platform to serve the organizations that count on us. Our clients will continue to work with the team they know and trust, and now with even more behind them."

Following the acquisition, CORE Communications' team will join Amplix, with operations continuing under the Amplix brand.

About CORE Communications LLC

Headquartered in Suffield, Connecticut, CORE Communications LLC is a technology advisory and expense management firm that partners with organizations to gain visibility and control over their network environments. Working alongside clients to understand their existing technology infrastructure, business requirements, and operational goals, CORE identifies cost-effective solutions that deliver measurable savings and improved business outcomes. With specialized experience in real estate and property management, senior living and care facilities, and non-profit organizations, CORE brings deep market knowledge and a commitment to long-term client success. For more information, visit www.corecommllc.com.

About Amplix

Amplix provides technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, enabling data-driven technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services in technology areas, including AI, cloud, infrastructure, security, unified communications, mobility, and business applications. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, with over 275 employees in more than 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: Zubin Malkani ([email protected]) or Dan Gill ([email protected])

SOURCE Gemspring Capital