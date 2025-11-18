Amplix Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition of 24By7Security

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a national provider of technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, announced today its acquisition of 24By7Security, a cybersecurity consulting and compliance firm. This transaction represents Amplix's twelfth acquisition since forming the platform in 2022, and significantly expands its cybersecurity capabilities, reinforcing the company's ability to support clients in managing evolving security risks and compliance requirements across their entire technology ecosystem.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, 24By7Security provides a full suite of cybersecurity and compliance solutions that enable organizations to safeguard mission-critical operations across regulated and non-regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. Its services span cybersecurity program development, risk assessments, compliance with leading frameworks, incident response planning, virtual CISO advisory, security testing, and managed security operations.

"Cybersecurity has become a critical factor in every technology decision and innovation initiative across the enterprise," said Dan Gill, CEO of Amplix. "With the addition of 24By7Security, Amplix can now help clients not only defend against an expanding range of cybersecurity risks but also accelerate progress on their modernization and transformation objectives. From posture assessments, penetration testing, vulnerability management, and framework compliance to incident response planning and virtual CISO services, this acquisition enables us to deliver comprehensive, full-lifecycle support for technology investments and their associated cybersecurity needs, something few in our ecosystem can offer."

"This partnership allows 24By7Security to extend our depth of cybersecurity and compliance expertise to a broader audience while offering our customers access to a wider suite of services," said Sanjay Deo, Founder of 24By7Security. "Amplix shares our commitment to excellence, operational rigor, and customer success. Together, we'll deliver the comprehensive protection and strategic guidance organizations need in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape."

Following the acquisition, 24By7Security's leadership and team will join Amplix, with operations continuing under the Amplix brand.

About 24by7Security

24By7Security, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance services firm headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida. The company specializes in helping organizations with mission-critical security needs across both regulated and non-regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and technology. 24By7Security's services include cybersecurity program design, risk assessments, framework compliance (e.g., PCI, HIPAA, NIST, CMMC), incident response planning, virtual CISO services, security testing, and managed security operations. With a team of experienced practitioners and certified experts, 24By7Security helps clients manage cyber risk so they can focus on their core business. For more information, visit www.24by7security.com.

About Amplix

Amplix provides technology advisory services, including strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services, to more than 3,500 clients nationwide, enabling data-driven technology decision-making and optimization. Amplix advisory services encompass strategy, consulting, implementation, and managed services in technology areas, including AI, cloud, infrastructure, security, unified communications, mobility, and business applications. Amplix is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts with over 200 employees in more than 20 states and Canada. For more information, visit www.amplix.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

