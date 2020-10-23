Amplo Global Inc. Named as HFS Research 'Hot Vendor'

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint announcement, HFS Research (hfsresearch.com) recognizes Amplo Global Inc. as an HFS Hot Vendor. The HFS Hot Vendors represent an exclusive group of emerging players with a differentiated value proposition for the Digital OneOfficeTM that empower an organization to be more customer-centric, agile, and intelligent in today's environment.

HFS analysts speak with numerous exciting startups and emerging players. Additionally, HFS designates a select group as the HFS Hot Vendors based on their offerings' distinctiveness, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and the impact in the proprietary OneOffice Framework. The HFS Hot Vendors have the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market.

Amplo Global Inc. offers a very unique set of strategy simulation tools: AmploFly4.0TM and AmploFly4.0DTTM. Anirban Bhattacharyya, Amplo Global Inc's Co-Founder and CEO says, "It's a real honor to be selected for being a part of such an exclusive group that is HFS Hot Vendor. Being recognized as an HFS Hot Vendor confirms that there is nothing like our unique, AI-fueled, cloud-based strategy platform AmploFly4.0 in the market today. Our AI-fueled, cloud-based strategy platform, AmploFly4.0, is a must for any organization in the midst of their digital transformation journey."

HFS Chief Research Officer, Saurabh Gupta comments on why he selected Amplo Global: "The design-led, AI-fueled, cloud-based strategy platform, AmploFly4.0, is a must for any organization trying to take control of their 4th revolution and digital transformation journey."

There cannot be a better time than this to drive and build resilience for your strategies and transformation.

About Amplo Global Inc.: Amplo Global Inc. is an AI-driven company committed to empowering an organization to take control of its future in today's ever-changing digital world. Their proprietary, cloud-based, data-led and design-led platform enables a business to self-direct its strategy in a quantifiable manner, improve interconnectivity, achieve greater information transparency, re-imagine its value chain, refine its customer/supplier relationships and recharge its company culture. Amplo Global Inc, founded in 2018, is headquartered in New Jersey, but has associates and partners throughout the globe, including Europe, India and Singapore.

About HFS Research: HFS is a research, insight and advice company that primarily serves the technology and services industry. It provides visionary insights into the major innovations that impact technology and business operations and our research, insights and analyses help senior decision makers. At its core, HFS is an industry analyst firm and its CEO and founder, Phil Fersht is a well-known industry influencer and thought leader.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Smriti Vaidya

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 347-389-5566

