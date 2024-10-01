Amploo -- All-in-One Collaboration & Productivity Tool for SMEs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a messy work desk: sticky notes everywhere, plans on the whiteboard, and documents piled in the corner. Now, picture a single notebook gathering all that chaos in one place — that's what Amploo task manager does for business processes. Coherent, structured, and user-friendly workspace is not magic but a new Amploo reality. Amploo is a new all-in-one task management system that gathers all that you need for work: task manager, time tracker, platform for courses, HR system, documents library. The structured workplace can not just save time and nerve cells but also boost team productivity by up to 40%.

Amploo — All-In-One Collaborative Tool for SMEs

Benefits and features

Amploo productivity tool is about the essentialism of keeping the highly needed staff on shelves with the following features:

Task tracker. Visualize your project scope, organize employee tasks, design custom workflows, and establish feedback loops with an online task manager.

Visualize your project scope, organize employee tasks, design custom workflows, and establish feedback loops with an online task manager. Team collaboration tool. Connect with your team via Amploo internal social network and task keeper with no need for external messengers. See the company org chart. Make a common docs library, share them with your team, and add edits.

Amploo HR system. Create courses and testing for a smooth onboarding experience and staff education. Set up employee profiles and build a workforce directory to monitor the status of your team. Manage team leaves and holidays.

onboarding Time tracker. Promote honesty and management with time and task tracking. Built-in time tracker allows managers to set up wise goals without overload and simplifies the reporting system.

With these features, Amploo all-in-one collaborative tool provides a coherent framework to turn chaos into clarity, allowing the team to focus on what matters most — their work!

Pricing

Surprisingly, keeping it all structured won't cost a fortune, with rates lower than the market average for such a range of tools:

$4 per user — Starter pack

$6 per user — Business pack

$9 per user — Unlimited pack

About Amploo Task Management System

The company is only one call away, but to be more specific: AMPLOO, Inc. is a company incorporated and registered in the United States, 2261 Market Street STE 86141, San Francisco, CA 94114.

For more details, visit our website at https://amploo.io/ , or contact us by email or phone:

Email: [email protected]

Contact Alex Bilytskyi

Phone: +1 (415) 319-9895

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511401/amploo.jpg

SOURCE Amploo Inc