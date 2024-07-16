Amply Energy Receives Prestigious Powered by Manual J® Approval from ACCA, Modernizing Heat Pump Installations

PORTLAND, Maine and BROOKLINE, Mass., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amply Energy is thrilled to announce its achievement of the "Powered by Manual J®" approval from the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA). Amply is a leading software company committed to streamlining the process for designing, quoting, and selling heat pump systems. ACCA's approval is recognized as the industry gold standard for residential load calculations.

Amply's Cutting-Edge Technology Ends the Trade-Off Between Speed and Accurate Design for Heat Pump Professionals in the HVAC Industry

Speed and accuracy are often competing priorities for heat pump professionals. Amply's innovative technology resolves this dilemma by enabling both quick and accurate load calculations. Utilizing LiDAR and machine vision AI on mobile devices, Amply's software can instantly measure key building envelope details like windows, doors, floors and walls while creating a comprehensive 3D model of the home. This capability eliminates hours of manual measurements and error-prone data entry to ensure accurate and repeatable heating and cooling load calculations— the cornerstone of proper HVAC system design.

"Amply's ACCA-approved technology has transformed the way we approach heat pump installations. The accuracy and efficiency it brings to our projects lead to better heat pump designs in less time. It's a win-win for our sales team, our customers, and our install team," said Aleisha Stenson, co-owner of My Diamond Comfort.

For homeowners upgrading to heat pumps, the expectation is enhanced comfort alongside reduced monthly heating and cooling costs. Achieving these benefits hinges on properly sizing the system, a task Amply's software handles with ease, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in the new heat pump installations.

Increasing Sales and Standing Out from the Competition

Beyond saving time, Amply's software is enabling heat pump installers to better engage with customers. By visualizing measurements, load calculations, and the system design process on the screen of an iPad in real-time, the homeowner can understand the complex tradeoffs a heat pump installer is making as they design the heat pump system. This gives the homeowner more trust in the proposal and lets the Comfort Advisor differentiate themselves from the competition.

"Heat pump sales is complex, and too often homeowners are left with too many quotes they can't make heads or tales of. Amply's software makes the rationale for a system design clear and obvious to the homeowner, leading to an increase in conversion rates for Comfort Advisors," said Mike Cappuccio, founder of N.E.T.R. and Dominate Ductless.

Fighting Climate Change and Minimizing Grid Impact

Proper sizing of heat pump systems is essential. It is vital for realizing the full CO2 reduction potential of heat pumps, as well as minimizing peak loads on the grid. With substantial incentives available under the Inflation Reduction Act to rapidly expand heat pump adoption, it's crucial that these systems are designed correctly to ensure a great outcome for homeowners, the grid and the planet.

Ed Smith, co-founder of Amply Energy, said "ACCA's approval is a sign of Amply's commitment to upholding the highest standards for load calculations, which ACCA has built through decades of thought leadership."

Eric Fitz, co-founder of Amply Energy, said "Our customers rely exclusively on load calculation software that is officially powered by ACCA's Manual J®. After months of collaboration with the ACCA team, we are delighted that our technology has achieved this milestone. We believe the sky's the limit for what we can accomplish next."

"ACCA's Manual J® is a crucial tool contractors use to help deliver efficiency and comfort for Americans," said Barton James, ACCA CEO and President. "Having exceptional software providers recognize this and work to comply with ACCA standards is incredibly beneficial for both contractors and their customers."

About Amply Energy

Amply Energy is a pioneering software company dedicated to transforming the way heat pumps are designed, sold, and installed. By generating accurate 3D home models, load calculations Powered by Manual J®, and detailed system designs in real-time, Amply not only enhances the efficiency of installations but also boosts sales conversions while letting higher quality work be done in less time. Learn more at www.amply.energy

SOURCE Amply Energy