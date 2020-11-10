AMPLY Power and AECOM Partner to Bolster Bus Electrification for Transit Agencies to Meet Zero-Emission Goals

"This partnership is an important step in the transition toward 100 percent electric mobility," said Andrew Bui, AECOM Vice President National Transportation Innovation Lead. "Although 100 percent zero-emission transit bus goals are still years away, it's critical to address now so that infrastructure and facilities can scale to support efficient electric operations. To facilitate moving fleets from pilot stage to full adoption, we believe this partnership offers what a fleet operator requires, from design and financing to fleet charging infrastructure implementation and management."

AECOM specializes in supporting electric fleet conversions by creating efficient staging, optimizing infrastructure requirements, integrating new infrastructures like solar canopies, designing and coordinating utility infrastructure, and siting new facility locations. AMPLY brings their economical Charging-as-a-Service model to the table, which provides charging hardware deployment, management of depot upgrades and utility interconnections, real-time software-controlled charge optimization, debt financing of capital expenditures, and resiliency planning.

"Fleet electrification provides a tremendous opportunity to not only reduce greenhouse gases but improve air quality and overall public health," said Simon Lonsdale, AMPLY Power Head of Sales and Strategy. "Partnering with AECOM, a globally respected infrastructure consulting firm and a Fortune 500 company, validates our fully managed, Charging-as-a-Service model and helps us expand public sector and commercial electric fleet adoption through guaranteed performance, fixed fuel pricing, and now, proven large-scale project design and engineering."

AMPLY Power recently broke ground on a project with the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN), where they estimated a potential $4.8 million in fuel savings over the next 20 years for their 46 electric bus fleet. This builds on AMPLY's 2020 whitepaper , which found that in over 84 percent of the top metropolitan areas in the United States, it is cheaper to re-fuel electric trucks, buses, and passenger vehicles with electricity than fossil fuels. Through a service offering with a fixed price metered by utilization, fleet customers like ATN can draw a direct economic comparison to dispensing fossil fuel without upfront capital costs and operational uncertainty.

AECOM is currently working with Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA), initially on year-long planning efforts, and now leading facility design to accommodate WMATA's 12 electric-bus pilot project – an important first step for WMATA as they aim to convert their entire fleet of over 1,500 buses to zero-emissions.

"AECOM is excited to work with WMATA on their journey to electrify their fleet, and to explore the turnkey solutions through this partnership with AMPLY to help scale their pilot and accelerate their fleet conversion," says Bui.

"There's no longer doubt that fleets need, and want to electrify, as evidenced by the increasing legislative mandates across the country," adds Lonsdale. "Considering these electric buses have a lifespan of 25 years or more, and in 20 short years, California's zero-emission bus goals will be in full effect, forward-looking transit agencies know the time is now to get serious about electrification. This partnership provides them with the qualified support and expertise they need to get them out of the gate and on the road to significant fuel and emissions savings, ahead of the mad dash that is coming."

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power offers the only fully managed charging service to the public sector and commercial businesses looking for guaranteed performance and fixed fuel pricing for their electric vehicle fleets. Similar to how data centers optimize for high efficiency, low cost, and 99.99 percent uptime, the company uniquely takes on all components of fleet charging through its scalable Charging-as-a-Service approach. From system design and utility upgrades, to financing, charging infrastructure and maintenance, AMPLY allows fleet operators to expand their zero-emissions operations with confidence and ease, in exchange for an optimized, price-per-mile-driven fee.

To learn more about how AMPLY takes the hassle and risk out of EV fleet operations, paving the way for accelerated EV adoption worldwide, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world's premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of approximately $13.6 billion in fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

