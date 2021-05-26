AMPLY Power and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions Collaborate on Bus Fleet Electrification and Solar-Powered Overhead Charging

AMPLY CEO Vic Shao is introducing the new solution at Greenbiz' VERGE Electrify virtual conference today, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11:30 am PT as a part of the innovation showcase. Companies that have collaborated on this offering will present in a panel afterwards at the AMPLY virtual booth starting at 1:15 pm PT.

"Solar PPAs and managed charging can help fleet operators double-down on the cost savings that electric vehicles already deliver compared to diesel. Solar power generation is usually an afterthought, and we developed this unique solution after witnessing transit agencies struggling with the costs associated with developing an overhead charging system," said Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. "Unlike diesel prices, electricity rates can fluctuate wildly throughout the day, sometimes by as much as 400%, making it impossible to 'time the market' and potentially wiping out EV savings. By combining overhead charging with a fixed rate of power, we are helping fleets bring predictability to their budgets and reduce their exposure to high rates."

Once built and installed in a depot, AMPLY Power and Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will manage the solar charging and maintenance operations via a PPA, a common financing model used in the commercial solar industry. The solar and charging agreements extend 20 to 25 years and offer a fixed rate of power with no upfront capital expenditures.

"Our collaboration with AMPLY goes beyond solar carports with overhead chargers," explained Dan Alcombright, Managing Director of Growth Implementation at Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions. "We are committed to supporting fleets in reaching their zero-emission targets, while incorporating more resiliency into their operations and reducing their energy costs for charging."

The full offering includes all aspects of EV charging infrastructure and solar carports, as well as AMPLY's Charging-as-a-Service support model. AMPLY simplifies the transition to EVs for fleets by assuming end-to-end responsibility for all vehicle charging needs, from cloud-based system design to installing local site controllers. The company's proprietary back-end software, OMEGA™, and operational methods enable fleets to drive utility costs down by optimizing EV charging and other energy use at both public and private depots. This process maximizes existing electrical capacity to avoid costly utility service upgrades when possible.

Teichert , a civil and structural engineering and construction firm founded in 1887 (one of the oldest in California), is the design builder of the PIDE canopy mount and solar carports. Customized canopies are designed to complement a variety of parking configurations within a depot and across multiple sites. This maximizes the available parking area while minimizing the impact on site functionality.

The PIDE-enabled system was field-tested during a demonstration in Lancaster, California in March of this year. The demonstration used a BYD K9 transit bus , equipped with overhead charging, and a Schunk Transit Systems SLS 301 pantograph DC fast charger.

AMPLY Power has partnered with several transit agencies to support their transition to electric, including Tri Delta Transit , Solano County Transit , and the Anaheim Transportation Network . AMPLY recently joined forces with the California Mobility Center to accelerate the transition to e-mobility throughout California and was also named on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list for the second year in a row.

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging and energy management provider for fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Our intelligent charge management software, OMEGA™, optimizes charging for lowest cost energy, while offering improved resilience and reliability, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with our Charging-as-a-Service model, our vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows us to handle all the details of charging a fleet's EVs, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

About Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) – a Fortune 150 company and one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. – headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions is a leader in sustainable energy, helping large enterprises reduce power costs, lower emissions and increase resiliency. The team provides wind, solar, resilient backup power and managed energy services to over 1,000 projects across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of more than 5,100 megawatts of nonregulated renewable energy. Visit Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions and follow on LinkedIn and YouTube for more information.

