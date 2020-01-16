AMPLY Power Honored by 2020 Global Cleantech 100 for Innovation in Electric Vehicle Fleet Charging and Management

In a 2018 survey by Greenbiz and UPS , fleet operators cited high cost and complex infrastructure as main deterrents in expanding their electric truck and bus pilots to full deployment. With its Charging-as-a-Service model, AMPLY answers the challenges fleets face, while remaining technology agnostic, and guarantees electric vehicle uptime related to charging, in exchange for a price-per-mile-driven billing structure.

"Simplifying the process of going electric is a critical step towards mainstream electric fleet adoption. Which is why we took the time to develop a service model to make electrification for fleet managers and owners as simple as possible," said Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. "We are excited to have been chosen as part of the 2020 Global Cleantech 100, and appreciate the vote of confidence for AMPLY's place in the future of fleet electrification."

The list combines Cleantech Group's research data with qualitative judgments from nominations and insight from a global 80-member expert panel of leading investors and executives from corporations and industrials active in technology and innovation scouting. From pioneers and veterans to new entrants, the expert panel broadly represents the global cleantech community and results in a list with a powerful base of respect and support from many important players within the cleantech innovation ecosystem. The Global Cleantech 100 program is sponsored by Chubb .

"It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s, should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems – from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

