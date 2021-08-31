AMPLY Power Integrates WattTime API to Enable Electric Fleets to Minimize and Report Total Greenhouse Gas Emissions

"Easy access to insights surrounding the carbon emissions of the energy they source is invaluable for fleets who wish to charge when energy is greener," said Gavin McCormick, cofounder and Executive Director at WattTime. "With AMPLY, now fleets can automatically optimize their charging schedules for the smallest carbon footprint possible."

AMPLY's OMEGA platform is customized for every fleet customer, ensuring the automatic charging of vehicles based on the customer's goals, cost of electricity, vehicle shifts, routes, battery health, and other factors. AMPLY will integrate WattTime's Automated Emission Reduction (AER) technology via an API with AMPLY's OMEGA software. With the integration, fleets can access real-time and location-specific data for the grid nationwide. Emissions data is updated every five minutes, and historical data in rolling 24-hour increments is now integrated into the OMEGA platform for a more holistic view of a fleet's decarbonization efforts. Research from WattTime has shown that emissions-optimized charging can further reduce associated emissions nearly 20 percent annually and up to 90 percent on individual days

"Fleets need insights to help them make more informed decisions when sourcing electricity—including a mechanism to avoid purchasing energy that is not renewable or too high in GHGs," said Vic Shao, CEO and founder of AMPLY Power. "Our work with WattTime is the latest in a series of initiatives to ensure our customers are charging on the cleanest, lowest carbon energy possible."

The partnership comes shortly after AMPLY announced plans to transition all California fleet customers to charging on electricity derived from 100 percent renewable energy and several new customer deployments. Earlier this month, AMPLY announced its management of charging operations at the Red Hook Terminal in Port Newark, New Jersey, for the single largest deployment of zero-emission battery-electric trucks in the eastern United States. AMPLY will also be managing charging for the new fleet of Volvo VNR electric Class 8 trucks for Manhattan Beer Distributors .

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging and energy management provider for fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Our intelligent charge management software, OMEGA™, optimizes charging for lowest cost energy, while offering improved resilience and reliability, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with our Charging-as-a-Service model, our vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows us to handle all the details of charging a fleet's EVs, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

About WattTime

WattTime empowers global citizens—people, organizations, utilities, countries—to slash emissions and use cleaner energy. Founded by UC Berkeley researchers and now a subsidiary of RMI, we are a modern-day hybrid of an environmental nonprofit and cutting-edge software company. We research and develop data-driven tools that increase environmental and social good. We invented Automated Emissions Reduction (AER), software that allows IoT devices like smart thermostats and electric vehicles to effortlessly and automatically run on cleaner energy. We popularized emissionality, a technique to achieve greater avoided emissions from new renewable energy projects. And we co-founded the global coalition Climate TRACE, enabling more meaningful climate action by harnessing remote sensing and software intelligence to independently monitor human-caused GHG emissions in near real time. During the massive energy transition from a fossil-fueled past to a zero-carbon future, WattTime 'bends the curve' to realize deeper, faster emissions reductions that benefit people and the planet.

