AMPLY Power Partners with Hawaiian Electric as it Transitions Its Fleet of Passenger Vehicles to 100% Zero-Emissions

The pilot program is unique for both AMPLY Power and Hawaiian Electric, as it utilizes the industry standard of OpenADR (Open Automated Demand Response) to optimize vehicles charging on the system. Elemental Excelerator , a commercialization catalyst for growth-stage climate technology companies, facilitated and contributed funding to the venture.

AMPLY's Charging-as-a-Service will ensure that Hawaiian Electric's four passenger EVs in this pilot are fully charged and ready to drive at the beginning of each day for minimum cost and minimum impact to the grid. The vehicles being used in the project are three Kia Niros, and one Nissan LEAF. Hawaiian Electric is expected to leverage data from the pilot to inform its electrification efforts for its five-island service territory.

"Transportation accounts for nearly two-thirds of imported petroleum and discharges over half of our greenhouse gas emissions. That makes this pilot an integral part of our effort to transition our own passenger vehicle fleet to electric by 2035 and bring carbon neutrality to our islands by 2045," said Aki Marceau, Hawaiian Electric director of Electrification of Transportation. "We look forward to working with AMPLY and using the data collected to encourage other commercial fleets in the state to transition to electric as well."

"We're pleased to have Kia Niro's supporting Hawaiian Electric's plans to reduce its fleet emissions," explained Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors America. "At Kia, we are focused on offering commercial fleet vehicles that are both environmentally and budget-friendly while still being well-equipped with the latest technology and safety features. We look forward to continuing to support utilities like Hawaiian Electric in their transition to electric."

"The future of transportation is electric, and we are excited to help deploy projects that bring us one step closer to a clean energy future," said Danielle Harris, director of innovation mobility at Elemental Excelerator. "This partnership with AMPLY Power and Hawaiian Electric demonstrates how we can all work together to create electric vehicle fleets that also help optimize grid efficiency."

Certified by the OpenADR Alliance, AMPLY Power's cloud-management software platform uses secure, two-way OpenADR communication specifications. With the software, the utility can turn the electric vehicles charging on its grid into a resource that can respond to load demands in real-time. Additionally, AMPLY Power can utilize optimization capabilities that modulate load demand to decrease energy consumption as needed and reveal targeted consumption points.

"As OpenADR becomes more ubiquitous among utilities, and more fleets transition to electric, each electric vehicle, be it a passenger car or a bus, becomes an intelligent asset on the distribution system that can be controlled to reduce demand or supply other grid services," explained Vic Shao, CEO, and founder of AMPLY Power. "We look forward to supporting utilities to maximize the utilization of existing grid assets and perform demand response for chargers to optimize grid efficiency."

AMPLY Power's Charging-as-a-Service removes the complexities of electrification for fleets by managing the entire planning, financing, and charging process for customers. AMPLY simplifies electrification by bundling the capital expenditures and complexity associated with establishing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including utility interconnection, operations and maintenance, energy cost, and more, into a fixed price-per-electric-mile-driven usage fee.

Hawaiian Electric joins a growing list of customers for AMPLY's CaaS business. AMPLY currently manages charging for public transit fleets such as the City of Anaheim, Tri Delta Transit, and SolTrans, in California and an all-electric school bus fleet in New York City with Logan Bus Company. The company was awarded a spot on the Cleantech Group's Global Cleantech 100 list in 2020 and 2021 as an innovative company in its sector.

About AMPLY Power:

AMPLY Power offers the only fully managed charging service to the public sector and commercial businesses looking for guaranteed performance and fixed fuel pricing for their electric vehicle fleets. Similar to how data centers optimize for high efficiency, low cost, and 99.99 percent uptime, the company uniquely takes on all components of fleet charging through its scalable Charging-as-a-Service approach. From system design and utility upgrades, to financing, charging infrastructure and maintenance, AMPLY allows fleet operators to expand their zero-emissions operations with confidence and ease, in exchange for an optimized, price-per-mile-driven feeTo learn more about how AMPLY takes the hassle and risk out of EV fleet operations, paving the way for accelerated EV adoption worldwide, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

About Hawaiian Electric

For nearly 130 years, Hawaiian Electric has provided the energy that has helped drive the islands' development from a kingdom to a modern state. Hawaiian Electric serves 95 percent of the state's 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi. The company is working towards the state's goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045, reaching a 34.5 percent consolidated renewable portfolio standard in 2020.

About Elemental Excelerator

Elemental Excelerator is on a mission to redesign the systems at the root of climate change. In 2009, we launched a new non-profit model for funding climate tech deployment. Breaking down barriers to innovation alongside entrepreneurs provides us unique insight into the policy, market, and technology innovation needed to build systems to uplift people and communities around the world. Elemental has invested in over 100 growth-stage companies and celebrated more than a dozen exits, funded more than 70 technology projects, and built a platform for scaling equitable, market-driven solutions to climate change. For more information, please visit elementalexcelerator.com.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.

Media Contact for AMPLY Power

Technica Communications for AMPLY Power

Lisa Ann Pinkerton

Ph. 408-806-9626 Ext. 9626

[email protected]

Media Contact for Hawaiian Electric

Tandy Tabata

Ph. 808-753-8662

[email protected]

Media Contact for Kia Motors America

James Bell

[email protected]

SOURCE AMPLY Power

Related Links

https://www.amplypower.com/

