AMPLY Power Supplies California EV Fleet Customers with 100 Percent Renewable Energy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the energy transition to electric transportation such as electric buses and trucks gains market momentum and political support, AMPLY Power is now delivering 100 percent clean energy to its electric fleet customers. The Charging-as-a-Service innovator now ensures only California-sourced renewable power from wind and solar sources is used by its California fleet customers in order to reduce the effects of climate change through the adoption of clean energy. AMPLY is already managing multiple gigawatt-hours of energy per year for its California customers.

"For any transit authority looking to make the switch to electric vehicle operations, guaranteeing that the energy we are using is renewable and carbon neutral, furthering our commitment to zero-emission transportation," said Steve Ponte, Chief Operating Officer of Tri Delta Transit. "AMPLY is over-delivering on this promise with its intelligent Charging-as-a-Service platform ultimately helping us realize a 40 percent savings."

With this initiative, AMPLY is leveraging its proprietary charge management system, OMEGA™, to track and aggregate megawatt hours of electricity used by its California customers and purchasing renewable energy credits (RECs) to cover the amount of power being used. The renewable energy effort complements AMPLY's overall electric fleet charging solution to ensure that each electric vehicle is charged with clean energy and ready for work each day, in exchange for a price-per-mile-driven fee. The company's software also optimizes vehicle charging to minimize energy costs and maximize vehicle uptime.

"We've truly 'flipped the switch' to deliver 100 percent clean electricity to all of our customers, including Tri Delta Transit, Solano County Transit, Palermo Unified School District, and more," said Vic Shao, CEO at AMPLY Power. "Not only does this help achieve countrywide decarbonization goals, but also helps customers reduce their Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions. This renewable energy initiative ensures that our customers' vehicles are truly operating on zero-emissions, without the high costs of generating and storing renewable energy on site."

Tri Delta Transit is a prime example of how AMPLY can effectively convert fossil fuel-powered fleets to electric and ultimately achieve cost savings while reducing their carbon footprint. The company has worked with a number of transit authorities, school bus, and trucking fleets in the state of California and ultimately plans to expand this initiative to other states.

About AMPLY Power

AMPLY Power is a comprehensive electric vehicle charging and energy management provider for fleets operating trucks, buses, vans and light-duty vehicles. Our intelligent charge management software, OMEGA™, optimizes charging for lowest cost energy, while offering improved resilience and reliability, all in a user-friendly dashboard. Paired with our Charging-as-a-Service model, our vehicle and charger agnostic approach allows us to handle all the details of charging a fleet's EVs, guaranteeing performance and dramatically reducing upfront capital. To learn more about AMPLY, please visit www.amplypower.com or LinkedIn and follow @AMPLYpower on Twitter.

About Tri Delta Transit

Tri Delta Transit provides over 3,000,000 trips each year to a population of over 250,000 residents in the 225 square miles of Eastern Contra Costa County. They currently operate 15 local bus routes Monday –Friday, four local bus routes on weekends, door-to-door bus service for senior citizens and people with disabilities, and shuttle services to community events.

For additional information about Tri Delta Transit, please visit www.trideltatransit.com .

