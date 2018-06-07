Amplyx Announces Presentations on APX001 at American Society for Microbiology Microbe 2018 and the 20th Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host

"The new preclinical data to be presented at the ASM conference indicate that APX001 is highly active in a murine model of coccidioidomycosis, commonly known as Valley Fever," said Karen Joy Shaw, Ph.D., Amplyx's chief scientific officer. "These results are further evidence that APX001 may be useful in a broad spectrum of fungal infections."

Valley Fever, which is endemic in the Southwestern United States, most notably in Arizona and California, is caused by a fungus that grows in the soil. Symptoms of Valley Fever include extreme fatigue, fever, cough, headache, rash and muscle or joint pain. It is most common in the elderly and immunocompromised, and ~10,000 cases are reported in the US each year.

Presentation details:

American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2018

Session: Lounge and Learn 1: "Early New Antimicrobial Agents"

Date: Friday, June 8

Time: 8:45-10:45 AM EST

Presenter: Karen Joy Shaw, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Building A Level 4, Atlanta, Georgia



Poster: #488: "APX001 is Effective Treatment for Murine Coccidioidomycosis"

Track: Antifungal Agents and Resistance

Date: Friday, June 8

Time: 11:00 AM-1:00 PM EST

Presenter: Joshua Fierer, M.D., chief, Infectious Diseases Section, Veterans Affairs, San Diego Healthcare System

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B Halls B2-B5, Atlanta, Georgia

Full abstracts can be accessed through the ASM Microbe website.

20th Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host (ICHS 2018)

Session: Industry Symposium "New Antifungals"

Title: APX001: A Novel Antifungal to Treat Life Threatening Invasive Fungal Infections

Date: Sunday, June 17

Time: 12:00-1:00 PM EEST

Presenter: David S. Perlin, Ph.D., executive director and professor, New Jersey Medical School- Rutgers

Location: Hotel Divani Acropolis (Erectheion Room), Athens, Greece

About APX001

APX001 is the prodrug of APX001A, which is a first-in-class small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the highly conserved fungal enzyme Gwt1, compromising growth of major fungal pathogens, including Candida and Aspergillus. The novel mechanism of action of APX001 translates into a highly versatile drug that demonstrates activity against drug-resistant strains and can be delivered in both oral and intravenous formulations. In multiple nonclinical studies, APX001A has shown broad-spectrum activity against common species of Candida spp., and Aspergillus spp., including multi-drug resistant strains including Candida auris and rare, hard-to-treat molds including Fusarium spp., Scedosporium spp., and fungi from the Mucorales order.

Invasive infections due to Aspergillus, Fusarium, Scedosporium and fungi from the Mucorales order are especially difficult to treat resulting in high mortality rates (50-80%), even when patients receive standard of care treatment. As with multidrug-resistant bacteria, the frequency of fungi resistant to both the azole and candin classes of drugs is increasing. Thus, there remains a significant unmet medical need for a new broad-spectrum antifungal to treat serious, invasive fungal infections and reduce the existing high morbidity and mortality.

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing first-in-class products for life-threatening infections, with a near-term focus on deadly fungal pathogens in vulnerable patients. Amplyx's drug discovery and development efforts have been supported by significant venture investment and grants from the National Institutes of Health. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amplyx-announces-presentations-on-apx001-at-american-society-for-microbiology-microbe-2018-and-the-20th-symposium-on-infections-in-the-immunocompromised-host-300661364.html

SOURCE Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

http://www.amplyx.com

