Amplyx Announces Presentations on Fosmanogepix (APX001) at IDWeek 2019 and the 9th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM-9)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a biotech company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases in patients with compromised immune systems, today announced that preclinical data for fosmanogepix (APX001) will be presented at the upcoming scientific conferences IDWeek 2019 in Washington D.C. from October 2-6, 2019, and the 9th Congress on Trends in Medical Mycology Meeting in Nice, France from October 11-14, 2019.

Fosmanogepix is the prodrug of manogepix, a broad-spectrum antifungal drug with a novel mechanism of action, for the treatment of life-threatening, invasive fungal infections that are often resistant to standard of care antifungal therapy. Currently, Amplyx is conducting multiple Phase 2 proof-of-concept studies of fosmanogepix in patients with invasive fungal infections caused by Candida, Aspergillus and other hard-to-treat molds.

Select presentation details include:

IDWeek 2019

Oral Presentation

Title: "In vivo Efficacy of Delayed Therapy with the Novel Inositol Acyltransferase Inhibitor Fosmanogepix (APX001) in a Murine Model of Candida auris Invasive Candidiasis"

Presenter: Nathan P. Wiederhold, PharmD., Professor, University of Texas Health San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Session: Novel Agents

Date and Time: Saturday, October 5, 2019 11:15 AM-1:00 PM ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 144 ABC, Washington, DC

Poster: #678

Title: "Galactomannan is a Biomarker of APX001 (Fosmanogepix) Efficacy in Treating Experimental Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis"

Presenter: Ashraf Ibrahim, PhD, Professor, LA Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Track: Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

Date and Time: Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:15 PM- 1:30 PM ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC

Poster: #726

Title: "APX001 (Fosmanogepix) is Effective in an Immunosuppressed Mouse Model of Rhizopus oryzae Infection"

Presenter: Ashraf Ibrahim, Professor, LA Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Track: Novel Antimicrobials and Approaches Against Resistant Bugs

Date and Time: Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:15 PM- 1:30 PM ET

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC

Full abstracts can be accessed through the IDWeek website.

9th Trends in Medical Mycology (TIMM 2019)

Oral Presentation

Title: "Fosmanogepix: a novel, broad spectrum antifungal therapy in clinical development"

Presenter: Michael Hodges, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Session: Symposium 11: The Anti-Fungal Pipeline

Date and Time: Saturday, October 12, 2019 4:15 PM -5:40 PM GMT

Location: Nice-Acropolis Convention Center, Nice, France

Poster: #275

Title: "EUCAST susceptibility testing of manogepix and six comparative agents against contemporary Danish mould isolates"

Presenter: Maiken Cavling Arendrup, PhD, Unit of Mycology and Parasitology, Department Microbiology and Infection Control, Statens Serum Institut, Copenhagen, Denmark

Track: New antifungal agents

Date and Time: Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:30 AM-12:30 PM GMT

Location: Nice-Acropolis Convention Center, Nice, France

Poster: #304

Title: "APX001 (Fosmanogepix) is Effective in an Immunosuppressed Mouse Model of Fusariosis"

Presenter: Ashraf Ibrahim, Professor, LA Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Track: New antifungal agents

Date and Time: Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:30 AM-12:30 PM GMT

Location: Nice-Acropolis Convention Center, Nice, France

About Fosmanogepix

Fosmanogepix is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of both IV and oral formulations for the first-line treatment of patients with fungal infections. Manogepix (APX001A), the active moiety of fosmanogepix (APX001), inhibits the highly conserved fungal enzyme Gwt1, compromising growth of fungal pathogens. The novel mechanism of action of fosmanogepix translates into a highly versatile drug that demonstrates activity against drug-resistant strains and can be delivered in both oral and intravenous formulations. In multiple nonclinical studies, manogepix has shown broad-spectrum activity against common species of Candida and Aspergillus, including multi-drug resistant strains, such as C. auris and C. glabrata, as well as rare, hard-to-treat molds including Fusarium, Scedosporium, and fungi from the Mucorales order.

Invasive infections due to Aspergillus, Fusarium, Scedosporium and other rare molds are especially difficult to treat resulting in high mortality rates (50-80%), even when patients receive standard-of-care treatment. The frequency of fungi resistant to both the azole and echinocandin classes of drugs is increasing. Thus, there remains a significant unmet medical need for a new broad-spectrum antifungal to treat serious, invasive fungal infections and reduce the existing high morbidity and mortality.

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing innovative therapies for patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients, and the critically ill. The company's two lead products are fosmanogepix (APX001) for the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus and rare molds; and MAU868, a monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes the BK virus which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com .

SOURCE Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Related Links

https://amplyx.com/

