Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for debilitating and life-threatening diseases in patients with compromised immune systems, today announced its president and chief executive officer, Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., will present a corporate overview at the following upcoming investor events:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET

on at 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET

on at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing innovative therapies for patients with compromised immune systems, including cancer and transplant patients, and the critically ill. The company's two lead products are fosmanogepix (APX001), a first-in-class antifungal, for the treatment of life-threatening fungal infections caused by pathogens such as Candida, Aspergillus and rare molds, and MAU868, a novel human monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes the BK virus, which can cause significant morbidity and mortality in transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com

