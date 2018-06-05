Amplyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO International Convention Panel and Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a company developing first-in-class products for life-threatening infections, today announced that the company's president and chief executive officer, Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., will participate in a panel at the 2018 BIO International Convention, taking place at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center June 4-7, 2018. Amplyx also announced that its chief financial officer, Alan Fuhrman, will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, June 5-8, 2018.

Dr. Kennedy will participate in an interactive panel titled, "Fueling Antifungus Among Us: The Cost to Keep Up". The panel discussion will focus on the issues and challenges surrounding the emerging threat of invasive and resistant fungal infections at a time when research funding in the space has been declining.

Additional details of the panel discussion:

Title:

Fueling Antifungus Among Us: The Cost to Keep Up

Date & Time:

Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 4:15-5:15 p.m. EDT

Session:

Breakout Session – Infectious Diseases & Vaccines

Location:

Room 251, Level 2

Moderator:

Cammy Duong, Director, MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Speakers:

Heather Behanna, Principal of Private Equity, Sofinnova Ventures

Alan Carr, Ph.D., Senior Analyst, Needham and Co.

Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., President and CEO, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Marco Taglietti, President and CEO, SCYNEXIS

Mr. Fuhrman, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing first-in-class products for life-threatening infections, with a near-term focus on deadly fungal pathogens in vulnerable patients. Amplyx's drug discovery and development efforts have been supported by significant venture investment and grants from the National Institutes of Health. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com.

 

