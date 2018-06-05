Amplyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO International Convention Panel and Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dr. Kennedy will participate in an interactive panel titled, "Fueling Antifungus Among Us: The Cost to Keep Up". The panel discussion will focus on the issues and challenges surrounding the emerging threat of invasive and resistant fungal infections at a time when research funding in the space has been declining.

Additional details of the panel discussion:

Title: Fueling Antifungus Among Us: The Cost to Keep Up Date & Time: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 4:15-5:15 p.m. EDT Session: Breakout Session – Infectious Diseases & Vaccines Location: Room 251, Level 2 Moderator: Cammy Duong, Director, MacDougall Biomedical Communications Speakers: Heather Behanna, Principal of Private Equity, Sofinnova Ventures

Alan Carr, Ph.D., Senior Analyst, Needham and Co.

Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., President and CEO, Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Marco Taglietti, President and CEO, SCYNEXIS

Mr. Fuhrman, will be presenting a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

About Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals is developing first-in-class products for life-threatening infections, with a near-term focus on deadly fungal pathogens in vulnerable patients. Amplyx's drug discovery and development efforts have been supported by significant venture investment and grants from the National Institutes of Health. For more information, please visit www.amplyx.com .

