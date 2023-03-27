Amprion showcases SYNTap® Biomarker Test at AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference

Data collected via the SYNTap® test will be presented, highlighting recent findings in the identification of patients with Lewy body pathology

SYNTap® addresses the urgent need for a highly specific diagnostic tool for Lewy Body and Parkinson's diseases

SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprion is pleased to announce its attendance at the AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders in Gothenburg, Sweden on March 28-April 1. Amprion's findings will be highlighted in one oral presentation on Friday, March 31st 16:50 CET in hall G4 during the Alpha-Synuclein, PD Mechanistic Aspects Symposium, and in three posters located within the exhibition hall. Please see below for more information. Amprion's SYNTap Biomarker Test is a first-in-class-qualitative Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies.

"It is estimated that around 44 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer's disease or a related form of dementia. The SYNTap Biomarker Test is satisfying an urgent need for accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's patients with Lewy Body Dementia" said Mike Weiner, MD, and principal investigator for the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. "I am excited by the prospect of personalized medicine being developed in the future to help stop or slow disease progression, which is made possible by early, precise detection."

Below are the details of the oral presentation highlighting Amprion's findings at AD/PD 2023:

Session Type: Symposium

Title: Alpha-Synuclein, PD Mechanistic Aspects

Oral Presentation: Alpha-Synuclein Seed Amplification Assay in cerebrospinal fluid helps to identify patients with Lewy Body co-pathology

co-pathology Presenting Author: Dr. Melanie Plastini

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Time: 16:50 CET (8:50 AM PT)

(8:50 AM PT) Location: Hall G4 at the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre

Abstract: https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/adpd23/attendee/confcal/show/session/103

SYNTap provides accurate and reliable detection of misfolded aggregates of α-synuclein in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), aiding the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's Disease (PD) and Lewy Body Dementia (LBD/DLB). At the discretion of the clinician, test results may also be used to aid in the diagnosis of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and the Lewy body variant of Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A blinded analytical/clinical study was performed in which 164 samples (55 PD and 109 with no diagnosed neurological disease), provided by the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) repository, showed SYNTap to be 93.9% accurate (87.3% sensitivity, 97.2% specificity). Research indicates misdiagnosis of PD and LBD occurs in 20% of cases, and that up to 50% of AD patients have Lewy body co-pathology, making early, accurate diagnosis a transformative advancement in the development of treatment options.

"As the world's population ages, the development of precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders becomes even more vital," said Russell Lebovitz, MD, Ph.D., Amprion CEO & Cofounder. "Amprion is committed to positively impacting brain disease diagnosis, which will help accelerate life-saving drug development for patients suffering from these diseases. Conferences such as AD/PD provide an opportunity for us to connect with other experts in the field and together improve the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other similar neurodegenerative diseases."

SYNTap will also be presented in the context of three posters, located in the Exhibition Area for all conference days that the Exhibition is open:

Synuclein SAA utilization by diagnostic codes (Poster 338/#2095)

Presenter: Kendal Jensen , MD, Ph.D., Amprion Clinical Laboratory Director

, MD, Ph.D., Amprion Clinical Laboratory Director Evaluation of 1,410 cerebrospinal fluid samples from the PPMI cohort using a highly accurate a-synuclein seed amplification (ΑS-SAA) (Poster 893/#1228)

Presenter: Luis Concha , Ph.D., Amprion Director of Research and Development

, Ph.D., Amprion Director of Research and Development Seed Amplification Assay for the accurate differentiation between MSA and LBDS (Poster 922/#1149)

Presenter: Yihua Ma , Amprion Research Associate

About Amprion

Amprion is a global leader in the advancement of neurodegenerative disorder diagnosis through seed amplification testing. A pioneer in detection of misfolded proteins, Amprion's SYNTap® Biomarker Test aids physicians in diagnosing Parkinson's, Lewy Body Dementia, and Alzheimer's with Lewy Body variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Amprion a Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 as an aid in the diagnosis of PD. SYNTap became commercially available in 2021.

For more information regarding Amprion, please visit: https://ampriondx.com/

