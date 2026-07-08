Amprion To Expand Diagnostic Testing For Neurodegenerative Disorders With Investment From Decathlon Capital Partners

Agreement provides flexible amortization without dilution or loss of management control

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprion, Inc., a global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed-amplification testing, has reached an agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners for a significant growth-funding investment.

The multi-million-dollar investment by Decathlon Capital Partners will support the expansion of Amprion's diagnostic testing capacity for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Amprion is headquartered in San Diego.

"Demand for Amprion's testing is increasing worldwide as researchers and clinicians recognize the value of reliable, pathology-based insights into Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia and related neurodegenerative disorders," said Russ Lebovitz, CEO of Amprion. "This investment from Decathlon Capital Partners strengthens our ability to meet that demand and accelerate the global adoption of our seed-amplification testing. The tailored financing package provides the operational flexibility needed to support our growth strategy while remaining non-dilutive to existing shareholders and preserving our management control and governance structure."

"Amprion is addressing a critical need in neurological care through its commitment to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases," said Matt Hoffman, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners. "We are proud to partner with the company as it scales its innovative testing platform and expands access for physicians and researchers worldwide."

About Amprion

Amprion is the global leader advancing diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders through seed amplification testing. Amprion's intellectual property surrounding SAA methodology extends to research, drug development, and commercialization. SAAmplify-aSYN is the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's disease, Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer's disease with Lewy body co-pathology. Amprion is also accelerating precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies. Learn more at https://ampriondx.com or follow Amprion on LinkedIn.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Amprion