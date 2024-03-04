Amprion's αSyn Seed Amplification Assay (αS-SAA) Highlighted in 10 Presentations at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference

Assay results highlight the prevalence of misfolded alpha-synuclein in Parkinson's disease (PD), Alzheimer's disease (AD), Lewy body dementia (DLB), mild cognitive impairment (MCI), and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP)

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprion is pleased to announce its presence at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders in Lisbon, Portugal on March 5-9. Amprion's αSyn seed amplification assay (αS-SAA), commercially known as the SYNTap® Biomarker Test, has been utilized in several studies, the results of which will be shared throughout 10 posters and oral presentations during the conference.

"We look forward to sharing findings from research sites around the world related to the accurate diagnosis of neurological disorders, made possible by Amprion's αSyn seed amplification assay," said Russell Lebovitz, MD, Ph.D., Amprion CEO & Cofounder. "AD/PD ™ provides an opportunity to discuss how αS-SAA is helping to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and dementia with Lewy bodies, among others. Amprion is in the process of growing its team, beginning with diagnostics service consultants, to better serve clinical needs in the United States and support researchers and biopharmaceutical companies developing life-saving drugs for patients suffering from these diseases."

Below are details of the posters and oral presentations highlighting findings related to SYNTap®:

Posters

Shift 1 ( March 6-7 ) 0488: Investigating Alpha-synuclein Co-pathology in Alzheimer's Disease by Means of Cerebrospinal Fluid Alpha-synuclein Seed Amplification Assay Presenting Author: Giovanni Bellomo , PhD, University of Perugia 0490: Stratification of Subjects with Parkinson's and Multiple System Atrophy by Semi-quantitative Alpha-synuclein Seed Amplification Assay Presenting Author: Luis Concha-Marambio , PhD, Amprion 0493: Optimized Seed Amplification Assay (SAA) Method as a Diagnostic Tool for Parkinsonian Disorders Presenting Author: Bárbara Fernandes Gomes , University of Gothenburg

Shift 2 ( March 8-9 ) 0472: Pathological A-synuclein Profiling in Nasal Specimens of Patients with Parkinson's Disease Presenting Author: Mary Xylaki, PhD, University Medical Center Göttingen 0582: Evidence for Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation in Older Individuals with Hyposmia: A Biomarker Signature for Parkinson Disease Presenting Author: Ken Marek , MD, Institute for Neurodegenerative Disorders

Presentations

Session Title: Alpha – Synuclein, Aggregation, Misfolding and Seeding Time: 14:30-16:30 Date: March 6, 2024 Location: Auditorium VIII Lecture Title: Alpha-Synuclein Seed Amplification Assay (SAA) Performance in the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) Cohort Showing Extensive Comorbid Lewy Body Pathology Presenter: Duygu Tosun , PhD, University of California - San Francisco Lecture Time: 15:45-16:00 Lecture Title: Association of Alpha-Synuclein Seed Amplification Assay Results and Hyposmia in Parkinson's Disease and Healthy Controls Presenter: Andrew Siderowf , MD MS, University of Pennsylvania Lecture Time: 16:00-16:15

Session Title: α-Synucleinopathies: Mechanisms, Pathophysiology and Modelling of Progression Time: 14:10-16:10 Date: March 9, 2024 Location: Auditorium VIII Lecture Title: A Biological Definition and Research Integrated Staging System of Neuronal α -Synuclein Disease: Staging of the PPMI Cohort Presenter: Tanya Simuni , MD, Northwestern University Lecture Time: 14:25-14:40

Session Title: PD and PSP: Advances in Diagnosis and Drug Development Time: 17:00-19:00 Date: March 6, 2024 Location: Auditorium VIII Lecture Title: Evidence of Target Engagement in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of UB-312 in Parkinson's Disease Presenter: Jean-Cosme Dodart , PhD, Vaxxinity Lecture Time: 18:00-18:15



"The data presented on the ADNI cohort at AD/PD™ will demonstrate the potential of using a-synuclein CSF SAA as a reliable assay for detecting co-morbid Lewy Body pathology, as well as its ability to identify this often-elusive co-pathology," said Mike Weiner, MD, and principal investigator for the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative. "We believe the results will have profound implications for improving the accuracy of diagnosis, ultimately enabling the development of precision medicines for these complex neurodegenerative diseases."

An additional study including data from Amprion's αS-SAA will be presented by Biogen. Details regarding the presentation are included below:

Session Title: α-Synucleinopathies: Mechanisms, Pathophysiology and Modelling of Progression 01 Time: 18:40-19:40 Date: March 8, 2024 Location: Auditorium II Lecture Title: Distribution of Alpha-Synuclein Co-Pathology in MCI, Mild Alzheimer's Disease, and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Clinical Trial Cohorts Presenter: Kyle B. Fraser , PhD, Biogen Inc. Lecture Time: 18:55-19:10



Those interested in learning more about how the SYNTap® Biomarker Test acts as the missing puzzle piece for completing the neurodegenerative disease diagnostic picture may visit Booth #62 for more information.

About SYNTap®:

Amprion's SYNTap Biomarker Test is a first-in-class-qualitative Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) and the only seed amplification assay available to aid the diagnosis of synucleinopathies such as Parkinson's Disease (PD), Lewy Body Dementia (LBD/DLB), and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) with Lewy Body variant. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Amprion a Breakthrough Device Designation in 2019 for use of the test as an aid in the diagnosis of PD. SYNTap became commercially available in 2021.

About Amprion:

Amprion is a global leader in the advancement of neurodegenerative disorder diagnosis through seed amplification testing. As the global population ages, Amprion aims to accelerate precision medicine for neurodegenerative disorders by helping biopharma partners identify new drug candidates and underlying pathologies. The amplification testing methodology was originally developed by Claudio Soto, PhD, Amprion's Co- Founder and Professor at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center (Houston) and has been further enhanced and validated by Amprion's in-house scientific team. Amprion currently holds multiple U.S. and International patents for SAA methodology and strives to launch more biomarker tests to detect a wide range of early-stage neurodegenerative disorders.

For more information, visit https://ampriondx.com/ or find us on LinkedIn.

