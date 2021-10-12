Amprius Technologies Awarded U.S. Army Contract to Develop 100% Silicon Anode Li-Ion Batteries using Si-Nanowire™

With the surge of increasingly hostile and lethal battlefields, new technologies —including reconnaissance drones — are being deployed on a regular basis to help ensure safety. To be effective, the drones must be lightweight enough to be easily carried onto the field and provide enough flight time to complete mission objectives. This is a nearly impossible task with conventional batteries that are both heavy and offer limited flight time capabilities.

"Amprius' proven superiority in specific energy and energy density with Si-Nanowire allows us to enable unprecedented performance in drones, effectively doubling the operational endurance of UAS," said Ionel Stefan, Chief Technology Officer of Amprius Technologies. "The need for innovative ways to support the men and women of our armed forces has never been greater and Amprius is proud to have been chosen to support this most worthy cause."

Using Amprius' Silicon Nanowire technology, the world's only commercially available 100% Silicon Anode battery, U.S. military forces will be enabled with nearly 100% increased battery performance, doubling the run-time for all mobile-powered devices.

The Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office's mission is to rapidly and efficiently research, develop, prototype, test, evaluate, procure, transition, and/or field critical enabling technologies and capabilities that address near-term and mid-term threats. The Office will produce or acquire materiel solutions consistent with the Army's modernization priorities that maximize Soldiers' capabilities to deploy, fight, and win on future battlefields.

Amprius is the only company to commercially offer a 100% Silicon Anode Li-Ion Battery. Providing the highest energy density and specific energy in commercially available cells, Amprius Technologies is already helping companies set world records in flight endurance and payload performance. Viewed as industry-disrupting technology by aerospace and aeronautics experts, Amprius' Si-Nanowire platform will be used in UAS, UAM, and eVTOL applications globally. Based on an Armstrong & Associates market study, Amprius estimates the total battery market for UAS to be over $10 billion and increasing to over $30 billion by 2024.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and lithium-ion cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information.

