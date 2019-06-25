Ampro Industries, Inc., Acquires Legendary Brands of Keystone Laboratories, Inc.

Since 1926, Keystone Laboratories has been a celebrated manufacturer of hair and skin care products. Like Ampro, Keystone began within steps of Memphis' famous Beale Street. "We believe the similarities that exist between ourselves and Keystone make the acquisition of their legacy brands a perfect fit," says Melanie Rudner-Herron of Ampro. "We are committed to meeting our customers' needs by manufacturing quality products for an affordable price."

The Ampro family of products includes over 30 unique hair care items including the Ampro® Pro Styl® Protein Styling Gels, America's Number One selling protein styling gel, as well as its award-winning line Shine 'n Jam® conditioning gels.

Through the acquisition of Keystone's brands, Ampro adds to its catalog even more products its consumers regard as staples. Using its team of highly skilled research and development professionals, Ampro executives promise that the quality loyal consumers have come to rely upon will continue. "We are excited about this new chapter in our company's story," said Jonathan Rudner of Ampro. "Through these additional brands, we will expand our skin care offering and further our reach into the textured hair community. We promise to continue the Memphis tradition and provide our consumers with high-quality products they can trust."

Operating out of their state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Memphis, dozens of Ampro employees are already hard at work making sure the pipeline to consumers isn't disrupted. Ampro boasts one of the highest fulfilment rates in the industry and they plan to keep it that way. Company president, Jack Sammons says, "On behalf of everyone at Ampro Industries, we are thrilled about this gain and welcome the consumers of these wonderful brands to the Ampro Family with open arms. We have a proven reputation known widely across the industry, and we look forward to continuing to build on our legacy."

About Ampro Industries, Incorporated

Ampro Industries, Inc. is a Memphis-based manufacturer of multi-cultural hair care and beauty products focused on the personal care needs of its consumers. Ampro is committed to delivering reliable, top quality hair and skin care solutions for multi-cultural consumers. Ampro products are available in mass market and beauty supply outlets throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and South and Central America.

