Ampro Industries, Inc., Responds to Consumer Demand for Shine 'n Jam® Magic Fingers™ with #TheMagicSize

"The braiders asked so we delivered! I am so excited that our Shine 'n Jam Magic Fingers for Braiders has magically increased in size;" said Camille Wright, SVP of Brand Marketing and Communications for Ampro, "We are committed to listening to our braiders to ensure they have what they need to perfect their craft."

In addition to #TheMagicSize, the Shine 'n Jam Magic Fingers Collection consists of Edge Magic, an edge control with silk protein and Abyssinian oil; a Setting Mousse with wheat protein, avocado and jojoba oils; and a Finishing Sheen which contains safflower and argan oils.

The Shine 'n Jam Magic Fingers Collection proves to be packed with greatness. Braiders can now stay with one brand from start to finish and do more with a single jar. The new Shine 'n Jam Magic Size is available for purchase in local beauty supplies nationwide.

About Ampro Industries, Inc.

Based in Memphis, TN, Ampro Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of multicultural hair and personal care products that focus on the unique needs of its consumers. Ampro is committed to delivering reliable, top quality hair and skin care solutions for multigenerational families.

Ampro products are available in mass market and beauty supply outlets throughout the US, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, South and Central America. The product line includes over 60 unique hair and skin care items, including the beloved Ampro® Pro Styl® Protein Styling Gels, Shine 'n Jam® conditioning gels, Clear Ice®, the Pro Styl® line of hair accessories, Ultra Glow®, Long Aid®, Ampro's Beautiful Child, and so much more.

Contact: Mackenzie Walker

[email protected]

SOURCE Ampro Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amprogel.com

