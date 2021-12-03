Ampro Industries is Owning Hair Care with A New Scentful Collection

Shine 'n Jam® Rainbow Edges consists of five, fruity flavors – each in a 4-ounce jar: Cherry Apple, Blueberry Blast, Melon Slice, Banana, and Strawberry. "In a word, the fragrances found in the Rainbow Edges collection are craveable!" says Camille Wright, SVP of Brand Marketing and Communications. "I, personally, tested the scents with a wide and varied audience, who could never choose a favorite, but all agreed that the scents are exhilarating. They are a perfect way to welcome a younger user to the brand." Carefully crafted to smooth the delicate hairline of growing teens, the performance of this formula is flexible, alcohol, paraben, and flake-free. It will keep their hair laid even while dancing the day away.