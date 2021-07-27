Ampro Industries releases a Supreme Duo

The Shine 'n Jam® Supreme Duo is packed with ingredients such as African extracts and olive oil that condition, moisturize, and define tresses all while maintaining that supreme hold. "The Supreme Duo provides the strongest hold in the Shine 'n Jam line," explains Camille Wright, SVP of Marketing & Communications, "It's the one-two punch our loyal customers have been waiting for us to give them." Known for its non-greasy hold, use Shine 'n Jam® Supreme Conditioning Gel to lay the style while adding that intense shine. Follow with Shine 'n Jam® Foam Wrap Mousse, the perfect finisher to tame frizz and set any style!

Free of alcohol, paraben, and dyes, the Supreme Duo reduces frizz, defines kinks, coils, waves and adds shine. So why not stay supreme with a brand you can trust from start to finish?

About Ampro Industries, Inc.

Based in Memphis, TN, Ampro Industries, Inc., is a manufacturer of multicultural hair care and skin care products. For more than 70 years, the company has been committed to producing affordable, reliable, and top-quality personal care solutions for multicultural consumers. Ampro products can be found in mass market and beauty supply outlets throughout the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, South and Central America. The family of products includes over 30 unique personal care items, including America's favorite Protein Styling Gels, Ampro Pro Styl®, Clear Ice®, Neutra Foam®, Shine 'n Jam®, VIVAS®, the Pro Styl® line of hair accessories, and Ampro's Beautiful Child®.

Media Contact: Mackenzie Walker, [email protected], 901-333-3235

