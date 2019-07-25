Amps & Ales Brings Live Music and Adult Fun to the BWI Region

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amps & Ales, presented by Live! Casino & Hotel, will return on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the parking lot at Arundel Mills in front of Live!'s north entrance on September 7th from 1pm to 7pm. Offering the chance for adults to take the day off, the festival features adult beverages, live music, food, and plenty of games for visitors 21 and over.

Nico's Hope for Life Foundation announces partnership with Humdinger Productions and the Symmetry Agency in bringing Amps & Ales to the Arundel Mills entertainment district. The festival, positioned as an Adults Day Off Festival, offers a chance for adults to take the day off and get back to having fun. Festival-goers can plan to experience the fun in the adult Game Zone, free of charge. Adult-sized shark attack simulator, surfboard ride, Grand Slammer, human bowling game, Gladiator jousting game, plus yard games and other activities are sure to make the festival entertaining for all. Mission Escape Rooms will also be onsite with a new mobile escape room. Those looking to 'detox before they retox' can enjoy an hour of yoga during the first hour of the festival at the Namaste and Rose class from 1pm to 2pm.

Amps & Ales offers adults additional amenities for a perfect day off including adult beverages with five bars, food provided by ten Maryland food trucks, shopping with a collection of local vendors. With live music all afternoon, those attending will not be disappointed with sets from Higher Hand & Friends (2:30pm to 4:30pm) and Jah Works (5:00pm to 6:30pm). Tickets are $10 per person and include a drink coupon. Additional drink coupons will be sold on site.

"We are excited to see it return this year in Anne Arundel County," commented Connie Del Signore, President & CEO for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. "It's a perfect fit for the area, and feel it will help to promote all the great entertainment and hotel options available in the BWI region."

Nico's Hope for Life Foundation, a nonprofit advocating for suicide awareness and prevention, proudly supports this year's festival and mission of 'taking the day off to regroup and relax' during the month of September, Suicide Awareness Month. If you feel you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It is a free, 24-hour hotline, at 1.800.273.TALK (8255).

