AMPS Expands Leadership Team With Industry Experts In Healthcare Cost Containment

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), the pioneer in cost containment for the self-insurance industry, today announced the addition of six healthcare and health insurance industry veterans to its executive leadership team. The addition of these new experts, who together bring decades of experience in bending the cost curve to control the skyrocketing cost of healthcare, will help AMPS greatly enhance its ability to serve the self-funded industry.

In the C-suite, Thaddeus Kwiatkowski has assumed the duties of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kwiatkowski brings a proven track record in finance, administration and accounting across several diverse industries, including healthcare, software, major airlines and communication services. He will be charged with maintaining the financial health of the organization as well as planning for the explosive growth AMPS expects in 2020 as more employers seek to tame their investments in health insurance. Mr. Kwiatkowski joins AMPS from Cotiviti, where he was Vice President, Global Financial Planning and Analysis. His healthcare finance experience includes serving as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis at nThrive and Director of Finance, Spend and Clinical Management at MedAssets. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems and finance from the University of Georgia.

The C-suite was further expanded with the addition of Lawrence Thompson as Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer. Mr. Thompson will be focused on using his more than 40 years of healthcare delivery experience to enhance AMPS corporate strategy, revenue and growth as well as augmenting the organization's capabilities in client services. Mr. Thompson comes to AMPS after serving as co-founder and CEO at Inventavis as well as President/CEO at BSI Consulting. Prior to joining BSI, he was Regional President at POMCO and President of Health Insurance Company of America. He holds a master of business administration in finance from the University of South Florida and a bachelor of arts, economics and management from Florida Presbyterian/Eckerd College. AMPS also added two new senior vice presidents, each of whom will have direct oversight over specific functional areas. Their goals will be to ensure AMPS delivers world-class performance in those areas.

AMPS recently announced its addition of Attorney Laura A. Conte, a healthcare legal industry veteran with a quarter-century of experience, as General Counsel. In her new role, Attorney Conte's responsibilities include oversight of all legal issues within internal and external departments, contract management, negotiations and settlement structures for cost containment and corporate governance and business policy. Previously, Attorney Conte served as General Counsel and Chief Claims Officer for Massachusetts-based healthcare technology company Advanced Medical Strategies where she managed the company's legal affairs on a broad range of matters. Prior to that, she served as General Counsel for INTEICO Inc. and as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer for TRU Services Inc. Attorney Conte is a graduate of Massachusetts School of Law and Suffolk University.

Jonathan Jeffress was appointed to the position of Senior Vice President of Operations, where he will oversee daily operations as well as the delivery of AMPS solutions to the organization's growing client list. Mr. Jeffress has more than 20 years of experience serving healthcare and health insurance organizations, and brings in-depth expertise in organizational management, process improvement, implementation/integration, IT and service delivery. Before joining AMPS, he served as Vice President of Operations, Client Delivery and Implementation Services at Cotiviti. His experience also includes management positions at industry leaders Xerox and Lockheed Martin. Mr. Jeffress is an alumnus of the University of Alabama.

Evelyn Kemp was promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Client Services after joining AMPS in 2017 as Vice President, Account Management. Ms. Kemp will lead the account management, advocacy and care navigation teams as they work to help self-insured plans take back control of their healthcare spend and educate their members to get them engaged in lowering their healthcare costs. Prior to joining AMPS, Ms. Kemp was a Senior Account Manager at Zelis Healthcare and served as an Account Manager at Viant. She holds a bachelor of business administration from Kennesaw State University.

This stellar executive team was put together by Kirk Fallbacher, who became President and CEO of AMPS after joining the organization in 2016 as its Chief Operating Officer/Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Fallbacher brings more than 20 years of experience serving healthcare and health insurance organizations with in-depth experience in IT strategy, service delivery, enterprise integration, application development and analytic solutions. He has also served in leadership roles at several technology and consulting firms, most recently as Healthcare Practice Director at Netrix, LLC. While there, he also served as a board member on Ingram Micro's Healthcare Advisory Council. Prior to those positions he was CEO and President of ITR Mobility when it was acquired by Zebra Technologies, and a principal at Trill Systems. His entrepreneurial and analytics experience includes positions as Chief Technology Officer/Chief Operating Officer at Swingtide, Vice President at Alternian, President/Chief Technology Officer at Who2Trust and President at Geneva Software, which was acquired by Platinum Technology where he became Vice President, Network Management. Mr. Fallbacher holds a bachelor of science, computer science and mathematics degree from Western Illinois University.

"Over the last few years, the cost of health insurance and healthcare has risen dramatically for employers and their employees," said Mr. Fallbacher. "It is clear the path the U.S. is on is unsustainable. AMPS' entire reason for being is to reverse that trend and help make healthcare fair and affordable for everyone. We have developed unique solutions and have now assembled a team of outstanding professionals to help us bring those solutions to all who need them. When I look at the talent we now have on our leadership team I can't help but get excited for the future, and I believe our clients will as well. We are excited for our team to bring years of experience to help even more organizations and individuals contain their costs at every level throughout the healthcare industry."

About AMPS

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment services for self-funded employers, public entities, brokers, TPAs, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing healthcare costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages 15 years of experience in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing both pre-care and post-care. AMPS offers innovative dashboards and analytics to provide clients with insights based on Plan performance. Learn more at www.advancedpricing.com.

Media Contact:

Stacy State

Amendola Communications

sstate@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE AMPS

Related Links

http://www.advancedpricing.com/

