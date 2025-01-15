AmpUp and Tritium Launch Innovative Fast-Charging Station Upgrade Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., announces a collaboration with Tritium of Lebanon, Tenn., to modernize and enhance DC fast-charging infrastructure across North America.

This program simplifies the process for existing Tritium RT50 owners to join the AmpUp charging network and gain access to various upgrade options.

Seamless Network Integration:

The program offers a two-phase approach, allowing owners to choose the path best suited to their needs. The first phase focuses on effortlessly integrating existing Tritium stations into the robust AmpUp network. This process is designed to be hassle-free for site hosts and owners:

Simply provide your Tritium charger's serial number (AmpUp can assist with locating it) and written approval for transfer.

AmpUp takes care of the rest, transferring the station to the network free of charge.

You then receive selection options for your preferred cloud service.

A minor cost may apply for labor associated with replacing the Tritium SIM card with an AmpUp-compatible one, if necessary. Ethernet-connected chargers won't require this step.

Enhanced Charging Capabilities:

Phase Two provides a compelling upgrade opportunity for existing RT50 owners. You can trade in your RT50 for a brand-new 50kW DC fast charger boasting several advantages:

Dual Charging: You can power two EVs simultaneously, doubling your charging capacity.

You can power two EVs simultaneously, doubling your charging capacity. Universal Compatibility: CCS and NACS cords allow you to charge virtually any EV on the market.

CCS and NACS cords allow you to charge virtually any EV on the market. Robust Warranty: Enjoy a 3-year parts warranty.

Enjoy a 3-year parts warranty. Scalable Power: Upgradeable to 75kW for future-proofed performance.

Upgradeable to 75kW for future-proofed performance. Sustainable Practices: AmpUp ensures responsible recycling of your RT50, minimizing environmental impact.

AmpUp ensures responsible recycling of your RT50, minimizing environmental impact. Simple Installation: The new RTM charger seamlessly fits on the existing RT50 pad, minimizing disruption.

"This program demonstrates AmpUp's commitment to simplifying the EV charging experience for everyone," said Tom Sun, co-founder and CEO at AmpUp. "By streamlining network integration and offering compelling upgrade options, we empower existing Tritium owners to unlock the full potential of their charging infrastructure."

"We recognize the importance of working with partners like AmpUp to advance the EV charging ecosystem," said Dimitrios Papadogonas, VP of global marketing and communications at Tritium. "This collaboration ensures charging station owners can smoothly adapt to evolving market conditions while maintaining reliable service for EV drivers."

Additional Resources:

Full Tritium Revamp details: https://tritiumcharging.com/tritium-revamp/

About AmpUp

AmpUp is breaking down barriers to widespread EV adoption with the most reliable, flexible, and user-friendly EV charging platform. Since its founding in 2018, AmpUp has powered over 1,500 charging networks across 75 North American markets, enabling businesses and property owners to seamlessly deploy and manage EV charging solutions. Trusted by industry leaders such as JLL, CBRE, Domino's Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, and Hilton, AmpUp is at the forefront of advancing sustainable transportation. For more information, visit www.ampup.io .

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world. For more information, visit https://tritiumcharging.com .

SOURCE AmpUp