AmpUp Launches Low Income Assistance Program For EV Charging

AmpUp believes that access to clean energy and related technology should be shared by all. According to a report from the Edison Electric Institute and the Institute for Electric Innovation, the number of electric vehicles on American roads will reach 18.7 million by 2030. To support this growth, we will need to have at least 9.6 million charge ports distributed across the country. As the industry gets busy building in coming years, AmpUp is strongly advocating that the distribution of this new infrastructure meets both the demand and need of all communities regardless of income.

Program participants will receive a charging management solution from AmpUp supported by their smart charging network which is integrated with over 50 Level 2 and DC Fast Charger models. For site hosts that want to install EV charging stations in low income areas AmpUp will waive fees where the average energy burden, as a percentage of income, is greater than 5%. The program is open to the first 100 applicants on a first-come first-serve basis and will also take advantage of charge station incentive and financing programs to help further reduce project cost.

Using the U.S. Department of Energy's Low-income Energy Affordability Data (LEAD) tool to determine eligibility, the goals of the Low Income Assistance Program is to incorporate marginalized communities who struggle with environmental injustices, lack of access to political participation, and other challenges to infrastructure and clean energy equality. Interested participants can learn more on this downloadable flyer ( https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vRonAHm_FPN7IDDVttHRhGTHpYUr9Q00/view ) or by emailing [email protected] .

About AmpUp:

AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts more flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp operates in all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America requiring installation and management of multiple electric vehicle chargers, such as JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

