AmpUp To Accelerate EV Charging in Vermont

CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, announced today they will expand their reach by providing networking and software solutions for Vermont utility customers through a workplace charging incentive program.

Building off their commercial and utility success across North America, AmpUp will provide participant's in Green Mountain Power's Workplace Charging Program the tools needed to make their charging stations easy to manage and accessible to the public. The company will provide features such as smart scheduling, access control, payment processing, and real-time analytics.

"AmpUp is thrilled to be a part of Green Mountain Power's Workplace Charging Program. Vermont is already home to the highest number of public chargers per capita, and we're proud to expand charging access further through this program," said Matt Bloom, Business Development Manager at AmpUp.

AmpUp will also pilot it's EVDR Community Manager platform that allows workplaces to actively manage their EV charging load, a feature that helps reduce costs and support electric capacity needs.

Now accepting applicants, the program will provide rebates to businesses installing Level 2 charging stations across Vermont as well as help offset installation and software costs.

Vermont businesses can learn more about the program, including how to enroll by visiting the Green Mountain Power website .

About AmpUp:

AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. Our technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts more flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp operates in all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. AmpUp's network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America requiring installation and management of multiple electric vehicle chargers, such as JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Hilton Garden Inn, and Holiday Inn. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

