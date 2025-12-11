AmpUp Unveils New Pricing Recommendation Engine to Eliminate Pricing Guesswork for EV Charging Site Operators

Intelligent recommendation engine analyzes real-time market data to optimize rates and eliminate pricing guesswork for site operators

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpUp, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Pricing Recommendation Engine. This innovative feature is the cornerstone of AmpUp's intelligence platform, empowering site operators to set optimal, competitive prices with confidence, eliminating pricing guesswork that leads to lost revenue or reduced utilization. The solution is available free of charge for all Pro customers.

Why AmpUp's Pricing Recommendation Engine is the Industry Standard

Integrated directly into the Pro Plan, the Pricing Recommendation Engine simplifies complex market dynamics into an intuitive, color-coded visual guide—no third-party services or add-ons required.

Unmatched Intelligence and Compatibility:

Comprehensive Data Fusion: The Recommendation Engine is the only solution that integrates all five critical pricing factors into a single recommendation: local utility rates (including time-of-use "TOU" pricing and demand charges), historical site behavior, and nearby competitor pricing. Competing tools typically focus on either nearby charger pricing or utility rates, rarely both.

Site-Specific Accuracy: The model evaluates actual charging patterns at the site, producing highly accurate cost-recovery estimates superior to generic assumptions. It also provides baseline guidance for new sites with no history, refining automatically as data accumulates.

Universal Compatibility: The Recommendation Engine works across all supported hardware brands and does not require additional devices, subscriptions, or telematics data, simplifying deployment and onboarding. Many pricing engines require complex questionnaires, manual tariff selection, or complex onboarding, which AmpUp bypasses entirely.

Automatic Compliance: The backend automatically updates pricing recommendations as utility tariffs and regulatory rates change, removing the need for manual research and ensuring continuous profitability.

"Pricing uncertainty is the biggest barrier preventing site operators from maximizing their EV charging investments," said Tom Sun, CEO of AmpUp. "Our Pricing Recommendation Engine solves this by putting immediate, comprehensive market power directly into the hands of our customers, reinforcing the value we deliver to our partners."

Driving Revenue and Driver Satisfaction

By empowering site hosts to price confidently and predictably, the Recommendation Engine creates direct alignment between host revenue goals and the positive driver experience. Insights from our 150,000+ driver network show a clear preference for predictable costs.

Result: When hosts price reliably, driver satisfaction increases, utilization rises, and the channel ecosystem is strengthened, leading to higher long-term host retention.

About AmpUp

AmpUp is breaking down barriers to widespread EV adoption with a reliable, flexible, and user-friendly EV charging platform. Since 2018, AmpUp has powered charging networks for more than 2,500 customers across 75 North American markets, enabling businesses and property owners to deploy and manage EV charging solutions seamlessly. Trusted by industry leaders such as JLL, CBRE, Domino's Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, and Hilton, AmpUp is at the forefront of advancing sustainable transportation. For more information, visit www.ampup.io .

