Amputee Awareness Virtual 5K Walk, Wheel or Run Boosts Support for Patients with Limb Loss

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's Sixth Annual Amputee Awareness 5K Walk, Wheel or Run fundraising and limb loss awareness event gets underway, virtually, Saturday, April 24th. Join the opening ceremony online at 10:00 a.m. at AdventistHealthCare.com/amputee5k.

Historically operating as an in-person patient, community and supporter event at a local Rockville high school, COVID-19 continues to create a different reality. Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's Foundation and Amputee Program teams decided to move forward with a virtual option because nothing stops their determination to help patients with amputations get back to living more independent and full lives.

"Although this year we've gone completely virtual, we've already had over 400 people register with over $25,000 in donations, "says Farhad Ostovari, event co-founder and Therapy Manager for Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation's amputee outpatient program. "Our encouragement for this special community grows every year, as does our hope that this 5k generates a lasting impact on their lives and becomes a legacy event for many years to come."

The Amputee Awareness 5K Walk, Wheel or Run was established in April 2015, during Amputee Awareness Month, to publicly acknowledge the countless challenges people with limb loss face and help provide financial assistance to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation patients who do not have the means to pay for crucial medical necessities.

Since then, the Amputee 5k has raised over $130,000 in donations that have directly funded patients' home modifications, agile wheelchairs, prosthetics, and more, helping them get moving again and regain their physical independence.

The event is publicly posted online via RunSignUp, where walkers, wheelers and runners can register, donate, share pictures and videos and log their completion times through April 29, 2021. A special closing awards ceremony is planned exclusively for participants on the 29.th

The Amputee Awareness 5K is made possible by the support of sponsors including Medical Center Orthotics & Prosthetics and Hanger Clinic.

For more information and to make a donation, visit AdventistHealthCare.com/amputee5k.

About Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is a faith-based network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics that span Montgomery County, Maryland. Our team of premier providers and certified medical experts work hand-in-hand to provide one-on-one and team-based care that helps people reclaim their lives following illness, injury, or chronic conditions related to: amputation, brain trauma, spinal cord, stroke, musculoskeletal trauma, sports, work, cardiac, cancer, neurological and more.

Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation inpatient hospitals are fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), with CARF accredited specialty programs for amputations, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and stroke.

For additional information, contact:

Kathy Ruxton at [email protected] or 240-864-6122

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation

Related Links

http://www.adventisthealthcare.com

