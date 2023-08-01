Amputee Coalition Brings Together Over 800 Members of the Limb Loss and Limb Difference Community in Orlando

News provided by

Amputee Coalition

01 Aug, 2023, 17:17 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amputee Coalition announces Paralympians and motivational speakers Amy Purdy and Mike Schultz will keynote its 2023 National Conference Aug. 2-5, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The Amputee Coalition is the only national nonprofit serving those living with limb loss or limb difference and empowers them to achieve their full potential through support, education, and advocacy. This year's conference themed, "Elevate Together Towards Tomorrow," will highlight ways to build what's next for the community to ensure a world where those living with limb loss and limb difference can thrive.

"This is a powerful community," said Cass Isidro, president and CEO of the Amputee Coalition. "The conference is all about harnessing the strength, knowledge, and experience of our community under one roof to connect people living with limb loss and limb difference with leading minds, breakthrough technologies, health and wellness opportunities, and peers."

As the premier event for the 4.1M members of the limb loss and limb difference community, the Amputee Coalition's national conference is the only event that creates the opportunity for attendees to touch and feel the latest prosthesis and healthcare technologies on the market and leverage that experience to make informed decisions about their care and needed support. Adaptive recreational and sports clinics, educational sessions, networking with exhibitors, and opportunities to connect with peer support networks are offered during the 3.5-day event.

The National Conference will be held at Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld®, Aug. 2-5, 2023. For more information on speakers and individual sessions, visit https://www.amputee-coalition.org/events-programs/national-conference/.

Amputee Coalition: The Leading Voice on Limb Loss and Limb Difference

The Amputee Coalition is the only national non-profit that serves all individuals who experience limb loss or limb difference. We are dedicated to ensuring that no one faces limb loss alone. Our mission is to reach out and empower people affected by limb loss to achieve their full potential through support, education, and advocacy. We work to provide vital resources to people with limb loss and limb difference, as well as their families and caregivers. With these resources, they can recover, readjust, and live the life they most want to live. Learn more at www.amputee-coalition.org.

SOURCE Amputee Coalition

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.