AMR announces addition of Dearborn, Michigan research center

News provided by

AMR, LLC

19 Sep, 2023, 08:58 ET

DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading integrated research site organization, has opened its newest clinical research center in Dearborn, Michigan.  This site is the award-winning company's 28th clinical research center in the continental United States. 

"AMR continues to grow its footprint and patient network by providing access to clinical research.  We are thrilled to offer the highest levels of care and quality to this diverse community.  AMR is committed to serving patients and research sponsors to drive development of medical cures and treatments of tomorrow," explained AMR Chief Operating Officer Kari Delahunty.

AMR currently has two investigators to conduct clinical research trials in the Dearborn community, Dr. Elias H. Kassab and Dr. Ashok K. Kondur.  Dr. Kassab serves as Principal Investigator.  Dr. Kassab completed his graduate training and fellowship in cardiology throughout Michigan after completing his education at Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium in 1982.  In addition to clinical research, his experience includes Cardiology, Endovascular and Vascular Management.

"Dr. Kassab is an accomplished and highly regarded physician and researcher who brings decades of experience to AMR," shared General Manager Jill Hiebert.  "We look forward to expanding our reach in the Dearborn community and surrounding areas with Dr. Kassab and Dr. Kondur leading the way."

Dr. Kondur is the Sub Investigator for the site.  Dr. Kondur is board-certified in PET imaging, Nuclear Medicine, Vascular Medicine and Coronary, Peripheral, Structural and Endovascular Interventions.   Both Dr. Kondur and Dr. Kassab will focus primarily on Cardiology clinical trials as well as conducting trials focused on Hypercholesterolemia, Obesity, and Vaccines.

Sally Alkhay will manage the location's launch and daily operations. The site is located at 5250 Auto Club Drive, Suite 310B, Dearborn, Michigan 48126. 

"Establishing this site as part of AMR's growth strategy and supporting the advancement of medicine are crucial parts of my new role," expressed Alkhayat. 

For more information, visit www.amrllc.com or contact the Dearborn location directly at 313-887-3090.

Primary Contact:  Jill Hiebert
Direct:  620-506-7563
Secondary Contact: Jaime Hudson-Farra
Direct:  316-644-7295

SOURCE AMR, LLC

