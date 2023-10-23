AMR CMO Nominated for Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award

News provided by

AMR, LLC

23 Oct, 2023, 05:30 ET

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, long-time Principal Investigator for Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), has been nominated for the Christine Pierre Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented by Clinical Trials Europe, this year's clinical research industry recipient will be the ninth individual receiving this prestigious award.

Continue Reading
AMR CMO and long-time Principal Investigator Jeffrey Rosen, MD has been nominated for The Christine Pierre Lifetime Achievement Award from Clinical Trials Europe.
AMR CMO and long-time Principal Investigator Jeffrey Rosen, MD has been nominated for The Christine Pierre Lifetime Achievement Award from Clinical Trials Europe.

Over forty years ago, Dr. Rosen began his own independent clinical research center, Clinical Research of South Florida, quickly becoming a leading center in the area.  Today, as part of AMR, Dr. Rosen works diligently to provide high-quality data while supporting research participants on their patient journey.

"I have had the privilege to participate in over 800 clinical trials, serving as a dedicated advocate for advancing healthcare.  I am proud to have worked on many of the trials that have resulted in so many medications and vaccines we use every day," expressed Dr. Rosen.

In 2020, Dr. Rosen was called on by several national media outlets to discuss COVID-19, clinical research's response to the pandemic and the future of clinical research to ward off such infectious viruses. "Even before the Coronavirus pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to anticipate future outbreaks similar to that of COVID-19," stated Dr. William Smith, AMR CEO.  "Dr. Rosen was a strong leader in our efforts prior to and during the pandemic.  We were pleased that others within our industry turned to him as a voice of experience and reason.  Our entire team is very pleased that Dr. Rosen has been nominated for such a prestigious award."

The Christine Pierre Clinical Trials Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates the ground-breaking work and contributions of individuals across the field of clinical trials. Christine Pierre is the inspiration for this lifetime achievement award.  Christine, who passed away in 2018, was an industry leader representing the site community on a global level.  She founded the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) in response to the growing need for an organization to represent the needs of the global research community.

"That's why this award is so meaningful – because it began because of someone so very highly revered in our field, Christine Pierre.  She was known for her industry knowledge and experience but even more so for her generosity and heart," explained Dr. Rosen.  "I feel as if I have already won because my entire career has seemed so rewarding.  It is thanks enough that I have been able to help advance medicine and meet countless courageous research volunteers and dedicated researchers throughout the years," Dr. Rosen said. 

Voting for the winner is underway for the five nominees and will last until October 24, 2023.  The winner will be announced during the Clinical Trials Europe conference in Barcelona this November.

To vote, visit https://informaconnect.com/clinical-trials-europe/.   

For more information regarding Dr. Jeffrey Rosen and AMR, visit www.amrllc.com.

CONTACT: Jaime Hudson-Farra, [email protected], 316-644-7295

SOURCE AMR, LLC

Also from this source

AMR announces addition of Dearborn, Michigan research center

AMR announces addition of Dearborn, Michigan research center

Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading integrated research site organization, has opened its newest clinical research center in...
AMR Appoints Kari L. Delahunty Chief Operating Officer

AMR Appoints Kari L. Delahunty Chief Operating Officer

Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading integrated research site organization, announced the appointment of Kari L. Delahunty as the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.