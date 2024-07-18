AMR Expands Clinical Research Offerings in the Carolinas with Waccamaw Dermatology Partnership

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading clinical research site company, and Waccamaw Dermatology, renowned for its comprehensive, specialized dermatological care as one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, today announced a strategic partnership that expands access to clinical trials in the Carolinas. The partnership between these two award-winning organizations leverages AMR's expertise in clinical trials and enables Waccamaw Dermatology to offer its diverse patient base the opportunity to participate in the latest medical and aesthetic advancements.

"Our partnership with Waccamaw Dermatology demonstrates AMR's commitment to enhancing clinical trial access for diverse patients," said Kari Delahunty, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of AMR. "Working together with Waccamaw Dermatology, we are poised to make significant advancements in dermatological research and care."

"Skin cancer is on the rise nationwide, and South Carolina, in particular, is underserved, with limited access to dermatologic care. Our partnership with AMR enables us to provide more options to our patients, seamlessly integrate medical research into our practice, and offer Waccamaw Dermatology patients access to the latest advancements in dermatological treatments," said Dr. Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology.

Patients will have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials initially at Waccamaw Dermatology's new South Strand location in Myrtle Beach. Additional communities served by Waccamaw Dermatology will launch as the partnership develops.

AMR's commitment to expanding its regional footprint and advancing patient care through innovative clinical research is evident with its integration into Waccamaw Dermatology clinics. "Our partnership with Waccamaw Dermatology marks another milestone in AMR's mission to provide high-quality research while maintaining a focus on patient care," said Dr. Bill Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AMR. "We are very excited to partner with the superior dermatology group in the Carolinas."

About AMR

Alliance for Multi-Specialty Research (AMR) is a clinical research site company specializing in clinical trials across various medical specialties. Committed to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, AMR partners with leading healthcare providers to offer innovative and effective clinical research solutions. AMR operates more than 30 clinical research sites, providing exceptional patient care and safety. Learn more at www.amrllc.com.

About Waccamaw Dermatology

Waccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area's leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw's award-winning practice offers the industry's leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. Learn more at https://www.waccamawdermatology.com.

