AMRA Medical Abstract Selected for AASLD's "Best of The Liver Meeting" Showcase

Sarcopenia – the gradual loss of muscle mass and function – is one of the most common complications related to survival of patients with cirrhosis and commonly observed in end stage liver disease. However, current literature does not clearly describe the role of sarcopenia in earlier stages of NAFLD/NASH. Muscle mass and function are influenced by numerous factors such as age, weight, fitness, pain and disease, making it difficult to accurately assess sarcopenia. Further, recent research reports that latest consensus definitions for sarcopenia (based on DXA estimated appendicular lean mass and hand grip strength) 1,2 underestimates sarcopenia within obesity 3 and does not take muscle quality into account.

AMRA's recent study reports that the prevalence of sarcopenia within NAFLD (according to current sarcopenia definitions) was significantly lower when compared to that of participants without fatty liver, while the prevalence of low function was higher. It further exposes a novel MRI-based method for combined assessment of fat-free muscle volume and fat infiltration to identify individuals with low functional performance in varying BMI classes and within NAFLD.

In the study, it was suggested that to enable physicians to deliver the best possible care, combined muscle assessments must be adjusted to account for confounding factors, such as obesity, and be used throughout the course of the disease.

The method was applied to 9,615 participants in the UK Biobank imaging sub-study, each sex-and-BMI-matched with an individualized virtual control group. Hospital nights, low hand grip strength, slow walking pace, lack of stair climbing, and number of falls were associated with high muscle fat infiltration and in most cases with low fat-free muscle volume. AMRA found that combining fat-free muscle volume with muscle fat infiltration and incorporating virtual control groups resulted in the highest diagnostic performance for detecting low functional performance and properly adjusted muscle volume for BMI enabling objective sarcopenia assessment within NAFLD.

This research shows the potential future use of AMRA's innovative method and may;

Serve as a framework for clinicians and researchers to objectively detect sarcopenia-related problems using quantifiable MR imaging biomarkers.

Be utilized throughout the life of a patient, when they are unable to perform physical functionality tests.

Serve as a standardized approach, enabling cross-study comparisons, to further the field of sarcopenia research leading to better treatment for patients with liver disease.

This research was presented in detail through an oral presentation at AASLD's The Liver Meeting and highlighted in the "Best of The Liver Meeting" slide deck.

