AMRA Medical Announces Qatar Collaboration, Expanding its Global Patient Data Footprint

AMRA Medical, the leader in Body Composition Assessment, will be part of the research study "Metabolic and Molecular Profiling of Lean and Obese Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) in Qatar in Response to a Lifestyle Intervention Protocol," supporting the Primary Investigator Dr. Monica Skarulis of Qatar Metabolic Institute of Hamad Medical Corporation. This study has the aim of understanding the possible role of body fat distribution in a Qatari population with T2DM.

Eric Converse, AMRA Medical's CEO said, "Engaging in novel research to provide new insights into the challenges of diabetes and metabolic syndrome in Qatar and other populations in the world allows for a better prediction of disease and risk in individual patients across the globe."

By expanding its offer in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), AMRA Medical is giving researchers in Qatar exposure to its next generation phenotyping developed from the largest real-world body composition database in the world. The collaboration also allows AMRA an expanded population base for its global real-world database.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA is a digital health company at the forefront of next generation phenotyping, combining AI and real-world data for precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI. AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of Linköping University, Sweden, with the aim to support transformative care and vital decision making from clinical research to health and wellness.

About Hamad Medical Corporation

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East. For more than three decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.

HMC is leading the development of the region's first academic health system – combining innovative research, top-class education and excellent clinical care – and is committed to building a legacy of healthcare expertise in Qatar. HMC collaborates with key partners who are experts in Qatar and beyond, including Weill Cornell Medical College-Qatar, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Partners Healthcare, Boston.

