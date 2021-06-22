AMRA Medical Collaborates on Clinical Trial Assessing the Impact of Liraglutide on Body Fat Distribution

Obesity is a global epidemic—affecting 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 5 children. It can lead to the development of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, and diabetes, as well as death, making it a major public health concern.

While the health risks associated with obesity are clear, the definition of obesity is based on simple anthropometric measurements, the body mass index (BMI), which can be an insufficient indicator of cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease risk when used alone. To address the obesity epidemic, clinicians and clinical researchers are seeking more accurate markers for defining obesity and identifying individuals with an elevated risk for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases that may benefit from preventive and therapeutic strategies.

"Advanced body fat imaging is becoming the gold standard for clinical obesity research due to rapidly improving technology, increased accessibility, and lower cost of advanced imaging. The evolution of coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring is a paradigm example of how advanced imaging can inform risk assessment and preventive/therapeutic decision-making. Much in the same way that CAC provides important risk information beyond traditional risk factors, it is possible that advanced body fat imaging may add to and improve current obesity-related risk algorithms, something that body mass index and waist circumference measurement have failed to do," said Dr. Ian J. Neeland

The 46-week long clinical trial randomized 185 adults with obesity (BMI>=30 kg/m2) or overweight (BMI >=27 kg/m2) with metabolic syndrome to liraglutide 3.0 mg daily subcutaneous injection or matching placebo. Using AMRA's MRI protocol, the researchers captured, analyzed, and quantified five precise body composition biomarkers, including total and visceral adipose tissue, abdominal and thigh and buttock subcutaneous adipose tissue, and liver fat fraction for each participant. In addition to efficacy results, the study offers insights into how MRI-based biomarkers can be used in clinical research as a precise and accurate method for evaluating body composition.

About AMRA

AMRA Medical is a digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, delivering multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled accuracy – all from a rapid whole-body MRI scan.

AMRA offers medical device and medical research services to support transformative care and vital decision-making, from clinical research to clinical care.

